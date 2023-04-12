Retail Banking Market: Massive Growth Expected During Forecast Period 2030

The retail banking sector in India is a vital component of the country’s financial system. It comprises a vast network of around 96,068 branches of public sector, private sector, foreign, regional, rural, and cooperative banks, serving both urban and rural populations. In recent years, the industry has witnessed significant growth, driven by several government initiatives aimed at increasing financial inclusion and promoting technology-based banking systems.

One of the key drivers of growth in the Indian retail banking sector is the increase in the number of banks and public service units in rural areas. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana program, launched in 2014, aimed to provide every household in the country with a bank account. Additionally, free credit and debit cards with low transaction limits and the promotion of technology-based banking systems have helped increase the penetration of banking services across India.

As a result of these initiatives, the deposit base of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10.39% from INR 79,556.90 Bn in FY 2014 to INR 1,30,430.12 Bn in FY 2019.

The major players operating in the Indian retail banking industry include Yes Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Bandhan Bank Limited, State Bank of India Limited, and HDFC Bank Limited.

Public sector banks hold the highest market share (~70.06%) in terms of deposits, followed by private sector banks. In FY 2018, SCBs opened around 1,594 new branches in tier I cities across India, accounting for ~40.37% of the overall new branches opened during the year. During the same period, public sector banks had around 82,730 on-site ATMs and about 63,234 off-site ATMs across India, with most public sector bank ATMs located in semi-urban regions.

The growth of the retail banking industry in India is driven by various factors, such as the introduction of facilities like opening zero-balance savings accounts for low-income population groups in rural areas. Government-led, bank-based pension and insurance schemes like Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana have also propelled the growth of the retail banking industry in India.

However, the popularity of internet-based banking has also led to an increase in fraudulent activities like credit card fraud, spamming, spoofing, e-money laundering, ATM fraud, phishing, identity theft, and unauthorized cheque credit. These incidents have led to customers’ dissatisfaction and loss of trust towards web-based banking.

