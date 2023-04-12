Male Grooming Products Market Poised for Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

Male grooming has become an increasingly popular trend in India in recent years. Men are becoming more conscious of their appearance and are no longer afraid to indulge in personal care products, spa and rejuvenation services. This trend is mostly observed in men belonging to the age group of 25-40 years. As a result, FMCG giants are launching gender-specific products to cater to the increasing demand for male grooming products.

The male grooming market in India was valued at INR 140.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 319.82 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~15.14% during the forecast period (2018-2024). Major male grooming products available in the market include beard growth oils, cologne soaps, face washes, beard combs, deodorants, talcs, and perfumes.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-male-grooming-products-market/QI042

The increasing influence of social media and rise in disposable income among the urban working men of the country are the key factors fueling the growth of the market in India. Around 177 new male grooming products were launched by FMCG giants as well as start-up companies between the marketing year March 2018 and March 2019 to capture the untapped male grooming market in India.

Based on product type, the male grooming products market is segmented into face care, body care, and hair care products. As of 2018, the face care products segment held the largest market share (~53%) in terms of market revenue, followed by body care products (~41%) and hair care products (~6%). The face care products segment for men was valued at INR 74.47 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 136.69 Bn by 2024. Major players in the face care products market for men are Nivea Men, Emami’s Fair and Handsome, and Garnier Men.

The traditional idea of masculinity conforming to physical appearances has undergone considerable changes and men have become conscious about how they look. As a result, demand for products like moisturizers, whitening creams, anti-aging creams, sunscreens, body lotions, and other products for men has picked up. Increased penetration of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp have exposed men, both in urban and rural areas, to global fashion trends, thereby increasing the demand for male grooming products like beard oil, hair gel, and hair masque.

However, there are some key deterrents to the growth of the market. In India, the male grooming products market is dominated by a few major players like Emami, Gillette, and L’Oréal, offering products at higher prices. Such high price ranges affect the adoption of male grooming products on a large scale, especially by the middle class and lower-middle-class population of the country. This is likely to impede the growth of the male grooming products market in India.

Companies covered in this market are Emami Limited, Gillette India Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Marico Limited, Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited, LOreal India Private Limited, Mcnroe Consumer Products Private Limited, Nivea India Private Limited, Vi-John India Group, Happily Unmarried Private Limited, Helios Lifestyle Private Limited, Zed Lifestyle Private Limited and others.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-male-grooming-products-market/QI042

Highlight the Following Key Factors:

Business Description : a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments.

: a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments. Company Strategy : The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy.

: The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy. SWOT Analysis : Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

: Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Company History : The development of predominant occasions associated to the company.

: The development of predominant occasions associated to the company. Main merchandise and services : A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands.

: A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands. Main Competitors : A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors.

: A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors. Important places and subsidiaries : The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information.

: The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information. Detailed economic ratios of the previous 5 years: The trendy monetary ratios come from the annual economic statements issued by means of agencies with a record of 5 years.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the key Player trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the global Market?

This report gives all the information regarding industry Overview, analysis and revenue of this market.

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-male-grooming-products-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email :sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website :https://www.quadintel.com/