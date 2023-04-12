India Eyewear Market to Witness Explosive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The eyewear market in India has experienced a significant increase in usage of eyeglasses and contact lenses over the last decade due to the rise in vision disorders and eye diseases. In addition, eyewear has become a popular fashion accessory, further increasing the usage of sunglasses and eyeglasses in India.

The eyewear market in India was valued at INR 492.37 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 966.73 Bn by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~11.90% during the 2019-2024 period.

The demand for prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses has increased due to vision disorders, unhealthy lifestyles, and age-related impairments. The growth of prescription eyewear, as well as sunglasses, has been fueled by the rise in fashion and brand consciousness among the young population in India, and an increase in the sale of branded eyewear. The Indian government’s initiatives, such as setting up free eye check-up and vision treatment programs, have also contributed to the growth of the eyewear market in India. However, the presence of counterfeit products in the market and the increasing popularity of vision corrective surgeries act as major challenges for the market.

The India eyewear market is segmented into spectacles, sunglasses, and contact lenses based on product type. In 2018, the spectacles segment captured the highest market share (~70.15%). Due to unhealthy lifestyles and increasing exposure to display screens, this segment is expected to continue accounting for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. In terms of market revenue, the sunglass and contact lens segments are expected to account for ~18.47% and ~10.60% market shares, respectively, in 2024.

The eyewear market in India is composed of both organized and unorganized players. The unorganized sector dominates the market with almost 70% market share. Some of the major players operating in the organized eyewear market include Titan Company Limited, GKB Opticals Limited, Lenskart Solutions Private Limited, Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited. These players have accelerated the sale of eyewear products by generating awareness regarding vision disorders and setting up free eye check-up camps in tier-II and tier-III cities. Price differentiation between branded and unbranded eyewear products poses a challenge for organized players to capture a substantial market share in the overall eyewear market.

Companies covered in this market include GKB Opticals Limited, Hidesign India Private Limited, Lenskart Solutions Private Limited, Ronak Optik Private Limited, Titan Company Limited, Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Rayban Sun Optics India Private Limited, Safilo India Private Limited, and Sterling Meta Plast India Private Limited.

