India Mobile Banking Market Massive Growth Expected During Forecast Period 2023 to 2030

The adoption of digital tools for financial management has increased significantly in India, with mobile banking becoming a popular choice among consumers. Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) in the country provide mobile banking facilities through wireless application protocol (WAP), short message systems (SMS), and unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), with over 96,000 SCBs offering such services. The launch of payment systems like the unified payment interface (UPI) and Bharat interface for money (BHIM), along with several government initiatives, has further boosted the use of mobile banking in India.

In FY 2019, mobile banking in India recorded transactions worth INR 29,584.07 billion, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 131.21% from INR 1,035.30 billion in FY 2015. In terms of value, SCBs saw the highest growth (~43.17%) in mobile banking transactions between February and March 2019. On the other hand, SCBs recorded the highest growth (~24.66%) in mobile banking transactions based on volume between August and September 2018.

Major players in the Indian mobile banking market include Axis Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, and State Bank of India.

The Indian government’s demonetization of 500 and 1000 currency notes in November 2016 aimed to transform the country into a cashless economy. The Digital India initiative is also empowering the country technologically by improving online infrastructure and internet connectivity, making banking and utility bill payments easily accessible through online platforms in both urban and rural areas. As a result, a significant portion of the Indian population now uses mobile banking for fund transfer. Mobile banking channels also provide customers with access to banking services at any time, making various types of banking facilities easily accessible through a single app. This has shifted customer preference towards mobile banking from branch-based banking.

However, the increased adoption of wireless internet and mobile data connections has also led to a rise in fraudulent activities in both the public and private sectors. The young generation often uses application-based mobile banking channels for making miscellaneous digital payments, increasing the chances of data breaches and fraudulent activities. The rise in cybercrimes in India has led to fear among existing and potential mobile banking app users, impeding the growth of the mobile banking market in India.

