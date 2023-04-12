India Wrist Watch Market Forecast to Experience Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

Over the past decade, wrist watches have become more of a fashion accessory than a mere timekeeping device. The popularity of wrist watches as a fashion accessory can be attributed to high brand consciousness among millennial consumers, celebrity endorsements, and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by fashion brands. Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are the leading markets for wrist watches in India in terms of sales volume.

Market insights:

The wrist watch segment accounts for around 80% of the Indian timepiece market. The wrist watch market in India was valued at INR 94.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 192.74 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.21% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

In the past few years, smartwatches and premium watches have witnessed significant growth in demand and popularity. These two components have attributed to the rapid growth of the wrist watch market. Slashed Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on luxury watches and increasing fashion consciousness among consumers have further accelerated market growth. Moreover, with the progressing retail landscape and the increase in Internet retailing, the sale of wrist watches is anticipated to experience a swift increase in the Indian market. However, the presence of counterfeit products is a major challenge for the market. The developing market for fitness bands and activity trackers as substitutes for smartwatches also impedes the growth of the wrist watch market.

Market segment analysis:

Based on the price range of products, the wrist watch market in India is segmented into mass price, economy price, and premium price segments. In India, the mass price segment is operated mostly by the unorganized sector. The customer base of the economy price segment is the highest and comprises mainly the millennial and working demography of the country. The revenue generated from the sale of products in the economy price segment accounted for ~37.95% of the overall market revenue in 2018. The demand for premium branded watches is predicted to expand at a rapid growth rate of ~13.75% during this period, owing to the increase in average disposable income, steady expansion of the retail network by international fashion brands in tier II and tier III cities, and the increase in fashion consciousness among people.

Competition analysis:

Some of the major players in the market include Titan Company Limited, Casio India Co. Private Limited, Rolex Watch Company Private Limited, and Timex Group India Limited. Among these accomplished players, the industry is being led by Titan Company Limited, accounting for approximately 40% of the overall wrist watch market for almost a decade. As a strategic move to capture higher market share, players are trying to diversify their product portfolios by introducing smartwatches in their product portfolio. In 2019, the overall sales volume of smartwatches in India was about 34,200 units. The companies are coming up with innovative ranges of products incorporated with new features and technologies that are likely to further intensify the competition.

Companies covered:

Timex Group India Limited, Titan Company Limited, Casio India Co. Private Limited, Citizen Watches (India) Private Limited, Fossil India Private Limited, PA Time Industries (Maxima Watches), Rolex Watch Company Private Limited, and Swatch Group (India) Private Limited.

