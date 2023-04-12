India Skin Care Products Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The skin care products market in India has been growing rapidly due to increasing skin problems like hyperpigmentation and acne, leading to a rise in consumer concern about skin health. Natural ingredients such as sea salts, seaweed extracts and other mineral-rich ingredients are in high demand as they help to address skin problems.

The skin care products market in India was valued at INR 112 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 197 Bn by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10.16%.

The major factors driving market growth include rising disposable income, increased female participation in the workforce, escalating skin problems resulting from high levels of pollution, and growing concern over skin health.

Based on product type, the skin care products market is segmented into face care, body care, sun care and other skin care products. In 2018, the face care products segment held the largest market share (~57%), followed by the body care (~29%), the sun care and other skin care products segments. Major brands operating in the skin care products segments are Fair and Lovely, Ponds, Boroplus, Fair and Handsome, Garnier, Neutrogena, Clean and Clear, and Olay.

The increase in disposable income among women has resulted in an escalated demand for skin care products, propelling the growth of the market. Rise in stress levels, exposure to dust and pollution, and long hours in air-conditioned environments have also led to increased skin problems, leading to higher demand for remedial skin care products like sunscreen lotions, whitening creams, and moisturizing creams. This is a major driver of the skin care products market.

However, consumers in India tend to switch brands frequently and have low brand loyalty, which presents a challenge for the companies operating in this market. Factors like quality, price, allergic reactions, recommendations, ineffectiveness of products, and unavailability of products, sales and marketing of other brands encourage consumers to explore other skin care brands. In addition, counterfeit products available online are raising significant legal concerns for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, along with affecting consumers’ well-being, presenting a threat to the growth of the market.

The skin care market in India is dominated by several domestic and international players who compete in terms of price and quality. These players often create a price advantage for customers, making it difficult for new entrants to develop a strong brand identity.

The companies covered in the skin care products market in India include Emami Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited, Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Nykaa E-retail Private Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, LOreal India Private Limited, and Nivea India Private Limited.

