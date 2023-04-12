Ophthalmic Devices Market 2023 to 2031 | Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development and Opportunities

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Ophthalmic Devices Market. This comprehensive report offers the latest data on the market and provides insights into its growth prospects and challenges.
One of the tools used in this report to evaluate the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities. The report also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.
Global ophthalmic devices market is forecast to reach USD 69.2 billion by 2031 from 44.3 billion in 2022, with growth at CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2023-2031. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.
The leading companies in the Ophthalmic Devices Market include
- Alcon
- Bausch + Lomb
- Canon Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Clearlab SG PTE, Ltd.
- EssilorLuxottica SA
- Glaukos Corporation
- Haag-Streit Holding
- HEINE Optotechnik
- Hoya Corporation
The report also continuously monitors the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.
The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.
The segmentation overview of the Ophthalmic Devices Market includes
By Product
- Vision Care Products
- Surgical Devices
- Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
By Vision Care
- Spectacles
- Contact Lenses
By Surgical Devices
- Cataract Surgical Devices
- Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices
- Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices
- Refractive Surgical Devices
- Glaucoma Surgical Devices
- Ophthalmic Microscopes
- Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories
By Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
- Ophthalmoscopes
- Chart Projectors
- Corneal Topography Systems
- Fundus Cameras
- Lensometers
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems
- Autorefractors & Keratometers
- Optical Biometry Systems
- Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners
- Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers
- Phoropters
- Retinoscopes
- Slit Lamps
- Specular Microscopes
- Tonometers
- Wavefront aberrometers
- Indirect Ophthalmic Lens
By End Users
- Consumers
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Other End Users
