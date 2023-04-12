India Hair Care Products Market 2023 Projected to Experience Unprecedented Revenue Growth Until 2030

Hair care has become an integral part of the average Indian’s beauty regime in recent years, thanks to access to international beauty trends. This has led to the rapid evolution of the hair care market in India.

The hair care products market in India was valued at INR 224.76 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 384.19 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~9.35% during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the Indian hair care products market are Bajaj Consumer Care Limited, Dabur India Limited, Emami Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Marico Limited, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited, CavinKare Private Limited, L’Oreal India Private Limited, and The Himalaya Drug Company.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-hair-care-products-market/QI042

Increasing pollution levels have raised problems like hair fall, dandruff, and premature greying of hair. Therefore, besides using essential hair care products like shampoo, hair oil, and conditioner, people are spending on revitalizing serum, medicinal oil, and other such products to address hair-related problems.

The hair care market is segmented into hair oils, shampoo, hair colorants, hair styling products, and conditioners. As of 2018, the hair oil products segment held the largest share (42%) in terms of revenue, followed by shampoo and hair colorants segments. Hair oil being the most affordable and widely used hair care product in India, comprised the largest market share.

Based on the benefits obtained from the hair care products, the market is segmented into hair nourishment/maintenance, hair problem solving, and hair styling/conditioning products. In 2018, the product segment offering nourishment/maintenance held the largest share (~47%) in terms of revenue. This segment is further categorized into products that cover up grey hair, fights hair fall and dandruff, and repair dry and damaged hair. In 2018, the segment of hair care products for covering up grey hair held the largest market share (~42%) in terms of revenue.

One of the key growth drivers of the market is the increasing hair-related problems faced by Indians due to pollution and work stress. Consumers are demanding hair care products like hair serums, hair nourishing oils, nourishing shampoo, and hair protectants to nourish their hair, besides using primary hair care products like hair oils, shampoos, and conditioners. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have exposed Indians to global hair care trends. Influenced by celebrities, people are increasingly investing in hair styling products like hair wax and hair gel, besides coloring, straightening, or perming of the hair. This is driving the growth of the hair care products market in India.

However, there are also challenges to the growth of the market. The hair care products market in India consists of players who do not adhere to quality standards for the products and services they offer. Also, counterfeit hair care products are available at a lower price than the original ones, thereby attracting price-sensitive Indian consumers. However, fake products fail to live up to the expectations of consumers in terms of quality, hampering their loyalty to the original branded products. Consumers also tend to switch brands if similar products are available at affordable prices. Allergic reactions to certain chemicals, ineffectiveness of a product, and lack of availability are among other reasons that might impel Indians to switch brands. These factors hinder the growth of the market players and pose challenges towards the expansion of the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-hair-care-products-market/QI042

Highlight the Following Key Factors:

Business Description : a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments.

: a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments. Company Strategy : The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy.

: The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy. SWOT Analysis : Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

: Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Company History : The development of predominant occasions associated to the company.

: The development of predominant occasions associated to the company. Main merchandise and services : A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands.

: A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands. Main Competitors : A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors.

: A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors. Important places and subsidiaries : The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information.

: The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information. Detailed economic ratios of the previous 5 years: The trendy monetary ratios come from the annual economic statements issued by means of agencies with a record of 5 years.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the key Player trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the global Market?

This report gives all the information regarding industry Overview, analysis and revenue of this market.

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-hair-care-products-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email :sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website :https://www.quadintel.com/