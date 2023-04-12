India Organic Personal Care Products Market Revenue Projections 2023 Indicate Strong Growth in the Coming Decade

The report covers the historic and forecast market growth of the India Organic Personal Care Products Market by geography, and places the market within the context of the wider market. It also provides a comparative analysis with other markets, defines the market, identifies regional market opportunities, and examines sales and revenue by region.

Furthermore, the report provides a manufacturing cost analysis, an overview of the industrial chain, and an analysis of market effect factors. It also includes market data and graphs, as well as statistics, tables, bar charts, and pie charts, to provide businesses with a complete understanding of the market and its trends.

The organic personal care products market in India is expected to reach INR 146.14 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.81% during the 2019-2024 period.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the Indian organic personal care products market are Dabur India Limited, Emami Limited, Bio Veda Action Research Private Limited, Forest Essentials Private Limited, Jovees Herbal Care India Limited, Kama Ayurveda Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Honasa Consumer Private Limited, Juicy Chemistry Private Limited, and Soulflower India Private Limited.

The trend of using organic products has gained momentum in recent years, following growing awareness about the side effects of harmful chemicals. The demand for organic personal care products, made of naturally sourced ingredients like herbal and floral extracts, without any chemical intervention, has increased significantly among people.

One of the key factors driving the demand for organic personal care products is the adverse impact of air pollution, dust, excessive sunlight, and long hours in air-conditioned environments on skin and hair health. Chemical-based personal care products, used to treat these problems, often result in side effects like skin rashes, itchy scalp, and other forms of irritation on skin, scalp, and body. As a result, consumers are increasingly preferring products made of herbal and organic ingredients over conventional personal care products.

The market is segmented into skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, and oral care products. Among these, the organic skin care products segment accounted for ~32% of the overall revenue of the organic personal care market in 2018, followed by the hair care (~30%) and color cosmetics (~23%) segments.

The market is further segmented based on the benefits obtained from the products, into problem solution, enhancement, and maintenance products. In 2018, the organic personal care products offering maintenance benefits held the largest market share (~38%), with most demands coming from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab.

Products of major players in the market like Lotus Herbals, Kama Ayurveda, Forest Essentials, and Jovees Herbals are on the expensive side. Also, start-ups entering the market offer luxury organic personal care products at premium price ranges. Indian consumers are mostly price-sensitive, and those belonging to the middle and low-income group can hardly afford expensive organic products. Instead, they make use of homemade besan, haldi, or neem pastes in their beauty and personal care regime. This, in turn, limits the sale of organic personal care products, impeding market growth.

