India Cybersecurity Solution Market 2023 Predicts Record Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

The report covers the historic and forecast market growth of the India Cybersecurity Solution Market by geography, and places the market within the context of the wider market. It also provides a comparative analysis with other markets, defines the market, identifies regional market opportunities, and examines sales and revenue by region.

The demand for cybersecurity solutions has increased in India as enterprises, IT, and government sectors are transforming their traditional ways of operations. The cybersecurity solution market in India is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.14% to reach a value of INR 292.16 Bn by 2024, from INR 121.85 Bn in 2018.

The rapid adoption of cloud technology and the deployment of IoT devices in India have propelled the growth of the cybersecurity solution market in India.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-cybersecurity-solution-market/QI042

The cybersecurity products segment, including network security, endpoint security, data security, identity and access management (IAM), and intelligence detection and response (IDR) products, is anticipated to grow rapidly and dominate during the forecast period. The security IDR segment is expected to lead the market with the rising demand for automated incident response and early threat detection solutions. The demand for context-aware data security solutions to prevent phishing and malware attacks through online portals has picked up, fueling the growth of this product segment.

The BFSI industry is the leading end-user industry, owing to increasing fraudulent attacks in the banking sector. The cybersecurity solution market in the IT/ITeS industry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 19.04% during the 2019-2024 period. The adoption of cybersecurity solutions has been driven by global regulations, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act (CISPA), among others, which support the protection of personal and critical data.

With the increasing adoption of cloud technology, wearable devices, and connected devices, cyber-attacks in the healthcare sector have increased considerably. Connected medical devices, which collect personal information, financial details, and other crucial medical information of patients, are being primarily targeted by hackers. Therefore, the adoption of cybersecurity solutions in the healthcare industry is necessary, propelling market growth.

New entrants in the market are facing tough competition from global cybersecurity providers such as Cisco, Symantec, IBM, and Quick Heal, among others. End-users are strongly inclined toward using cybersecurity solutions offered by global companies.

Some of the other key players in the Indian cybersecurity solution market include Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Fortinet Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Kaspersky Lab India Pvt. Ltd., McAfee Software (India) Pvt. Ltd., Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Symantec Software India Pvt. Ltd., and Trend Micro India Pvt. Ltd.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-cybersecurity-solution-market/QI042

Highlight the Following Key Factors:

Business Description : a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments.

: a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments. Company Strategy : The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy.

: The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy. SWOT Analysis : Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

: Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Company History : The development of predominant occasions associated to the company.

: The development of predominant occasions associated to the company. Main merchandise and services : A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands.

: A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands. Main Competitors : A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors.

: A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors. Important places and subsidiaries : The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information.

: The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information. Detailed economic ratios of the previous 5 years: The trendy monetary ratios come from the annual economic statements issued by means of agencies with a record of 5 years.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the key Player trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the global Market?

This report gives all the information regarding industry Overview, analysis and revenue of this market.

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-cybersecurity-solution-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email :sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website :https://www.quadintel.com/