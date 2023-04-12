Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan receives 'overwhelming' French public support

Wu Chih-chung says Taiwan has become hot topic in France

  1082
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/12 17:47
Screenshot of Taiwan envoy to France Wu Chih-chung on French television. (Facebook, Wu Chih-chung image.)

Screenshot of Taiwan envoy to France Wu Chih-chung on French television. (Facebook, Wu Chih-chung image.)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Public support for Taiwan in France has been unprecedented, Taiwan envoy to France Wu Chih-chung (吳志中) said on Wednesday (April 12).

“All of France is discussing Taiwan,” Wu said in a Facebook post, noting that the public is “overwhelmingly supporting Taiwan.”

“Taiwan has never received such strong exposure and support,” he added.

There has been a global backlash after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed reluctance to get involved in a Taiwan Strait conflict. Speaking to Politico, Macron said, “The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No. The worse (sic) thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction.”

He added that “the great risk” Europe faces is that it “gets caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy.” He advocated for more “strategic autonomy” for Europe and for France to become a “third superpower.”

Despite Macron’s remarks, a French parliament delegation is expected to arrive in Taipei on Sunday (April 16), Bloomberg cited Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) as saying. France’s Senate and National Assembly have been ardent supporters of Taiwan, he added.
Taiwan
France
Emmanuel Macron
Wu Chih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Canadian lawmaker prioritizes Taiwan Strait security
Canadian lawmaker prioritizes Taiwan Strait security
2023/04/12 16:49
US defense contractors planning Taiwan trip in early May
US defense contractors planning Taiwan trip in early May
2023/04/12 16:49
KMT chair says Hou You-ih 'is ready' to become presidential nominee
KMT chair says Hou You-ih 'is ready' to become presidential nominee
2023/04/12 14:46
Foreign minister warns China is getting 'ready to launch a war against Taiwan'
Foreign minister warns China is getting 'ready to launch a war against Taiwan'
2023/04/12 12:59
Geopolitical tensions contributed to Berkshire Hathaway's mass selloff of Taiwan's TSMC
Geopolitical tensions contributed to Berkshire Hathaway's mass selloff of Taiwan's TSMC
2023/04/12 12:14