Still Images Market is expected to be valued around USD 3.31 billion by 2033

The Still Images Market accounted for USD 1.55 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.90% from 2023 to 2033

Market Overview:

Still, frames are static images taken from a film, video, or other moving image. These images can also be classified as a freeze frame, still picture, video prompt or preview, and misleadingly thumbnail. With a still image application programming interface, computerized still images can be created. Still image application programming uses handheld scanners, flatbed scanners, and still image digital cameras. Because of the presence of multiple components, still, image is often used in advertisements. This allows for greater impact in terms of focus when viewed. Visual communication is vital and is an effective tool to communicate ideas and messages via social media platforms.

Visual content is becoming more popular as a marketing tool and a key factor in driving the growth of global still image markets. Another factor driving growth in the global still images market is the increasing marketability of still photography via social media. This market is driven by the development of new business models and evaluation. The use of still images in criminal investigations to identify suspects is increasing in popularity. This is expected to further drive the growth of the global still images market. There is also an increase in the use of premium still images to design, and advertising, for brochures and invitations, as well as product/brand promotion. Forecasted growth is expected to continue to be a major driver of the target market’s growth over the forecast period.

The slow process of obtaining informed consent to record and image recordings, as well as the licensing necessary for still images and videos are major factors that hinder still images market growth. Another major obstacle to the growth of the still images market is its low rate of return on investment.

North America is the region with the highest revenue share in the still images market, followed closely by Europe. This can be attributed to the high preference and growing demand for online marketing in these areas, but primarily in North America. Due to the rising demand for still imagery for various digital-related purposes in Asia Pacific, markets will experience high demand. Over the forecast period, markets in Latin America and Africa are expected to experience average revenue growth.

Opportunities

Technology penetration and investment

IoT, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth technology will be used to increase market penetration. This will also help expand the market’s future growth. The market will also benefit from a shift in energy efficiency, which will provide many growth opportunities.

Scope of the Report

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.55 billion Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 3.31 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.90% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Key Market Players included in the Still Images report:

• 123RF

• Adobe Systems

• Dreamstime

• Getty Images

• Shutterstock

• Alamy

• AP Images

• Can Stock Photo

• Depositphotos

• Dissolve

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by license model:

• Royalty Free (RF)

• Right Managed (RM)

FAQ

• What is the size of the Still Images market? What is the spending distribution across products and services?

• Which industries are most promising in technology in each country’s economies?

• What industries are seeing the most growth? What effect does company size have on growth?

• Should we consider smaller or bigger companies than the target company when deciding on a target company to be considered?

• Which technologies are most likely to attract additional spending in the target industries

• What market opportunities should we tap?

