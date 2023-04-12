Canadian lawmaker prioritizes Taiwan Strait security

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s issues are Canada’s issues, Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (SECU) Chair John McKay said on Wednesday (April 12).

“You can’t have economic prosperity without security,” McKay said in a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). The delegation hopes to learn how Taiwan has safeguarded and strengthened its democracy despite China’s efforts to undermine it, he added.

The lawmaker said Canada also faces growing Chinese interference in domestic affairs, which has “heightened our awareness of these times and brought (Taiwan and Canada) together as democratic nations who are facing this menace.”

McKay said he is a “closeted admirer” of Tsai, praising the courage, strength, and honor she demonstrated in office. The quality of her presidency “has not gone unnoticed,” he said.

Additionally, McKay noted Taiwan’s desire to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and to finalize a foreign investment promotion and protection arrangement between Taiwan and Canada. “We hope our presence here will push those in the right direction,” he said.

Tsai said that in the face of authoritarianism, it is vital for democratic partners, including Canada, to unite. Taiwan has done the “utmost” to safeguard freedom and democracy with Canada and other like-minded global partners, she said.

The president pointed out that the Canadian government “has demonstrated its concern for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait through its new Indo-Pacific strategy” and thanked it for defending Taiwan’s international participation and supporting the nation.

Tsai also expressed hope that Canada will support Taiwan in the CPTPP, saying, Taiwan “has made all the necessary preparations” and is ready to pursue growth and prosperity together with its partners.

McKay is currently leading a 10-member House of Commons delegation in Taiwan to bolster bilateral relations, specifically involving security and national defense.

On March 30, the Canadian House of Commons Special Committee on the Canada-People’s Republic of China Relationship published a report titled “Canada and Taiwan: A Strong Relationship in Turbulent Times.” The report listed recommendations for enhancing friendly ties between Taiwan and Canada in areas such as diplomacy, security, the economy and trade, technology, and indigenous affairs.

The report also stressed the importance of Canadian engagement with Taiwan amid increased Chinese aggression.