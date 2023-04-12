UAE Metaverse Market Unlocking New Growth Avenues in the Market: Strategies and Opportunities in 2023-2031

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global “ UAE Metaverse Market “, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.

Market Definition

The metaverse is a three-dimensional environment in which users can interact with virtual objects and each other in a collective virtual shared space that was created by merging physical and virtual reality. It includes systems technologies, platforms, and tools that make it possible to create, simulate, and integrate a fully immersive and interactive virtual world.

Although the metaverse concept is still in its infancy, it has significant ramifications for a wide range of sectors and the potential to alter the ways in which we live, work, and interact with one another.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the UAE Metaverse Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 28%. The UAE, which has the highest number of adult gamers in the world, has a vibrant gaming culture, which helps the market grow.

A large and growing number of people are interested in immersive, interactive experiences that let them interact with others and discover new virtual worlds. New technologies and platforms that support the metaverse ecosystem have emerged as a result of the country’s expanding gaming industry.

In addition, the Abu Dhabi government launched the AD Gaming platform in 2022 with the goal of making the emirate a global center for gaming and e-sports. In a similar vein, in 2022, the government of Dubai organized the Dubai E-sports Festival, which brought together gamers, professionals in the industry, and fans to celebrate the most recent gaming trends and advancements.

Due to these technologies, such as immersive audio, virtual and augmented reality, and social interaction platforms, the popularity of e-sports is expected to rise over the forecast period. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic made it necessary for people to stay at home and limit their physical interactions, accelerating the shift toward virtual experiences and driving up demand for virtual platforms. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates has a large and expanding population of young people who are tech-savvy and eager to investigate new technologies.

Additionally, the nation’s regulatory environment is favorable to startups and newly developed technologies, making it possible for metaverse-related startups to create novel platforms and technologies. The strong digital infrastructure of the nation and the government’s interest in virtual ecosystems would therefore contribute to the market’s expansion.

Key driver:

Market Dynamics The UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for the metaverse community and one of the world’s top metaverse economies contribute to the market’s growth. Government strategy to make UAE a global hub for the metaverse. Dubai 10X 2.0, which was launched at the World Government Summit 2018 and supports and funds innovative businesses and startups, enables them to create new metaverse-based solutions and services.

The national Artificial Intelligence (AI) program BRAIN (Building a Responsive Artificial Intelligence Nation) was launched at the end of 2017, highlighting advancements in AI and robotics. This has also helped sales grow significantly from 2018 to 22.

Because they provide the technological infrastructure for the creation and simulation of virtual environments, artificial intelligence and robotics are closely related to the metaverse. In addition, the country’s market has grown as a result of the support for artificial intelligence and robotics provided by the government. These skilled professionals and business owners have moved to the country. In addition, the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 supports the market throughout the forecast period by positioning the UAE as a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2031.

Possible Limitation:

Challenges Presented by Cybersecurity Threats These include but are not limited to phishing, malware, viruses, virtual asset theft, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, and others. in a virtual ecosystem, are significantly high. Malware and viruses can be used to gain unauthorized access to a user’s device, steal sensitive information, or disrupt the user experience in the technological universe.

Similarly, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks can flood a metaverse platform with traffic, causing it to crash, slow down, or even become inaccessible to users. Users may lose confidence as a result of these threats and attacks, which could ultimately hinder the company’s reputation and market expansion.

Growth Possibility:

Dubai’s Metaverse Strategy aims to attract more than 1,000 blockchain and metaverse-related businesses and generate more than 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030. Dubai’s Metaverse Strategy was launched in 2022. The government would support the metaverse community’s developers, content creators, and digital platform users in accordance with this policy. As a result, this strategy would foster innovation and investment, opening up new opportunities for market players to expand and grow in the country over the forecast period.

Main Trend:

The use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is a relatively new trend in the metaverse, but as investors and developers have recognized the potential for monetization through them, they are gaining momentum. Due to an increase in their buying, selling, and creating of NFTs, the UAE is becoming a global hub in the field. They are increasingly being used to establish ownership, make money from digital creations, and make it possible for the technological ecosystem to communicate with one another.

Moreover, the year 2022 has seen the rise of a few NFT commercial centers in the country because of the entry of new companies, digital money trades, and so on. As a result, this market is currently experiencing significant investment growth, which is anticipated to continue as their use in applications such as unique virtual assets and virtual real estate grows.

Segmentation of the Market by Component:

Hardware Displays Extended Reality (XR) Hardware Software Asset Creation Tool Programming Engines Other (Virtual Platforms, Avatar Development) Services Among these, Extended Reality Hardware has shown significant growth over time due to its significant use in business applications, education and training, and gaming and entertainment. Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) devices have sold well due to the country’s established gaming industry.

In addition, the country’s businesses have adopted virtual reality and augmented reality technology for a variety of purposes, including virtual training, product demonstrations, and marketing, which has aided in the country’s device sales. The government of the United Arab Emirates is actively investing in AR and VR technology, particularly in retail, education, and healthcare. During the forecast period, this would result in an increase in demand for these devices from these industries.

Utilizing Technology:

Blockchain Technology: Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) Blockchain Technology: Of all three, Blockchain technology has shown significant growth thanks to support from a variety of government strategies, such as the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 and the Dubai Blockchain Strategy, among others. As a result, Dubai saw a 24% increase in the use of blockchain compared to the global average of 19% in 2021, when it became home to more than 100 blockchain businesses.

In addition, the Dubai Future Foundation’s 2017 establishment of the Global Blockchain Council, which encouraged transactions through this platform, has contributed significantly to the country’s increased adoption of this technology.

The UAE Metaverse Market’s Legal Framework In 2022, the Emirate of Dubai passed Law No. 4, in which the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) was established. The virtual assets industry in Dubai is overseen and regulated by VARA, which does not include the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) but does include special development zones and free zones.

The Virtual Assets and Related Activities Regulations 2023 (the “Regulations”) were also published by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in 2023. These are applicable to all service providers for virtual assets. The virtual asset sector’s market expansion and investor confidence are the goals of the new regulations. Some of the new rules are as follows:

Seven authorized virtual resource exercises are covered under the Guidelines delivered by the Virtual Resources Administrative Power (VARA). These exercises incorporate warning administrations, intermediary vendor administrations, care administrations, trade administrations, loaning and getting administrations, installments and settlement administrations, as well as virtual resources the board and speculation administrations.

All Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) in Dubai must comply with a number of requirements in order to obtain a license from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in accordance with the new regulations.

In addition, new regulations prohibit the creation of anonymity-enhanced cryptocurrencies and any virtual asset-related activities in Dubai.

Recent Changes on the World Market in 2022: The Sandbox during the 62nd release of the ‘Genuine Worldwide Endeavors Meeting’ reported to foster Metaverse City in Dubai named ‘Dubaiverse’. Dubaiverse would be built through local partnerships between businesses in a variety of fields, including film, music, entertainment, acting, finance, real estate, and gaming.

