India Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Godrej Agrovet Ltd., UPL Ltd., Goodricke Group Ltd.

The India Greenhouse Horticulture market held a market value of USD 190.84 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 271.25 Million by the year 2030. The market is expected to register a growth rate of 4.19% over the projected period. In 2021, Indias greenhouse horticulture production was 27.71 million tonnes.

Greenhouse Horticulture is also known as protected cropping. It is the production of horticultural crops within, under or sheltered by structures for providing modified growing conditions and/or protection from adverse weather, pests, and diseases. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the factors such as robust increase in population & food demand and rising entrepreneurship under horticulture due to government intervention. The market is expected to be negatively influenced by high fixed and maintenance cost in greenhouse cultivation.

Growth Influencers:

Robust increase in population and food demand

The rapidly increasing population in India is leading to increase in the food demand as well. According to the World Bank, in 2020, the population of India was 1,380 million and in 2019, it was 1,366.4 million. This rising population is increasing the demand of food and is leading to adoption of various advancements for production of more food and meeting the demand. Hence, robust increase in population and food demand is expected to boost the market growth.

Rising entrepreneurship under horticulture due to government intervention

Development of new greenhouses is heavily subsidised in India by the government. This is supporting farmers and horticulturists for growing safe food products. Greenhouse horticulture provides entrepreneurs with lucrative opportunities for achieving higher production per square meter and gives higher returns. According to Outlook Digital, as of September 2021, India produces around 326 million tons of horticultural products. Furthermore, the government of India is taking various initiatives for doubling farmers income by 2022. Therefore, rising entrepreneurship under horticulture due to government intervention is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The India Greenhouse Horticulture market is segmented into covering material, crop type, greenhouse type, technology, and application.

By Covering Material,

Plastic

Glass

Polyethylene (PE) Film

Polycarbonate

Acrylic

Others

The plastic segment is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 40%, as it is available at cheaper rates as compared to other material, such as glass. The polycarbonate segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.65% owing to its slowly rising demand due to growing awareness regarding its benefits over other materials.

By Crop Type,

Fruits

Vegetables

o Root Crops

o Leafy Greens

o Fruit Crops

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

The vegetables segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to growing production of vegetables through greenhouse horticulture. Within this segment, the leafy greens sub-segment is expected to witness about 6.9 million tons of produce in 2030.

By Greenhouse Type,

Lean-to-Greenhouse

Detached Greenhouse

Ridge and Furrow Greenhouses

The detached greenhouse segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to their flexibility and expandability. The ridge and furrow greenhouses segment is expected to account for the second largest market share, as they provide more growing spaces as compared to other types of greenhouses.

By Technology,

Low Cost

Medium Tech

High Tech

The medium tech segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.24% during the projected period owing to various technological advancements in this segment by market players.

By Application,

Food Products

Ornamental

Medicinal Ingredients

Others

The food products segment is expected to account for the largest market share of more than 80% owing to growing demand of food in India. On the other hand, the ornamental segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to increasing demand for ornamental plants.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the India Greenhouse Horticulture market include Godrej Agrovet Ltd., UPL Ltd., Goodricke Group Ltd., Tata Coffee Ltd., Kaveri seed company Limited, Keventer Agro Ltd., Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd., Tropical Agrosystems India Pvt Ltd., Vanashree Agriculture Private Limited, Corteva Agriscience India Pvt Ltd, East West Seed India Pvt Ltd, Ebro India Pvt Ltd, EI Dupont India Pvt Ltd, Cargill India Pvt Ltd, and Other Prominent Players.

Major 10 players in the market hold approximately 40-55% of the market share. These market players are engaging in collaborations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Corteva Inc. signed an agreement with Gaiago for development and distribution of biofungicide solutions globally for protection of vegetables, potatoes, grapevine, and pome & stone fruits.

