Canned Food Market Size May Set A New Epic Growth Story | Campbell Soup Company, Ayam Sarl

Canned Food Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Canned Food Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global canned food market held a market value of USD 100,887.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 146,720.8 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Canned foods are foods which are preserved using the process of canning. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand from emerging markets, rising awareness among consumers, and growth in organized retailing are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS224

Inclination of consumers for consuming food which are conveniently available, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. Despite the driving factors, food contamination & disease and growing health awareness regarding preservatives & chemicals are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to global lockdowns and lessened availability of food products. These lockdowns also increased the product prices, which decreased consumer?s bargaining power. Hence, the pandemic resulted in declining revenues.

Growth Influencers:

Growing awareness among consumers

Canned food help in preserving nutrients, just like the fresh foods. Studies have found that the amount of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, among other nutrients in canned food products relatively remain same. Furthermore, some of the canned food products contain more minerals and vitamins, as compared to the fresh products. These products also have longer shelf lives and are also ready to eat as well as easy to use while meal preparation. Awareness regarding benefits of canned food among consumers are expected to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global canned food market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and type.

By Product Type,

? Canned Fruits and Vegetables

? Canned Meat and Seafood

? Canned Ready Meals

? Others

The canned meat and seafood segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 44% owing to the increasing demand for seafood and meat products worldwide. The canned ready meals segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 5.5% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for convenient food products.

By Distribution Channel,

? Supermarket/Hypermarket

? Convenience Stores

? E-Commerce

? Others

The convenience stores segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the projected period owing to the increasing number of convenience stores globally. The e-commerce segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 10,000 million by 2027 owing to the increasing popularity of e-commerce grocery stores and other sites amongst the consumers.

By Type,

? Organic

? Conventional

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS224

The organic segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the rising consumer inclination towards organic food products. The conventional segment is also anticipated to witness significant growth rate.

Regional Overview

By region, the global canned food market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Europe region accounted for the largest market share of more than 42% owing to the high consumption of canned food in the region. According a data published by the Global Trade, in 2019, consumption of canned food was 445,000 tonnes in Germany, 380,000 tonnes in France, and 357,000 tonnes in the UK.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 5% owing to growing disposable income. Furthermore, busy lifestyle of consumers owing to the rising employment rate is also expected to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global canned food market include Campbell Soup Company, Ayam Sarl, Danish Crown, CHB Group, JBS, Conagra Brands, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc, Princes Foods, Nestle S.A., and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the six major players is more than 21%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in October 2021, Kraft Heinz acquired Assan Foods from Kibar Holding, a Turkey-based conglomerate. Through this, the company expanded its presence in key growth markets, such as the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The global Canned food market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Canned food market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date records compiled by using our researchers. These supply you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to assume market adjustments to stay in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica facts from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the statistics you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every section and sub-segment

Indicates the place and phase that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as properly as to dominate the market

Analysis via geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the location as properly as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which accommodates the market rating of the most important players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of businesses profiled

Extensive agency profiles comprising of employer overview, organization insights, product bench marking, and SWOT evaluation for the essential market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding latest traits which contain increase possibilities and drivers as nicely as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number perspectives thru Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come

1-Year post-sales analyst support

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS224

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com