India Mutual Funds Market Poised for Exponential Growth Over the Next Decade

The report covers the historic and forecast market growth of the India Mutual Funds Market by geography, and places the market within the context of the wider market. It also provides a comparative analysis with other markets, defines the market, identifies regional market opportunities, and examines sales and revenue by region.

Furthermore, the report provides a manufacturing cost analysis, an overview of the industrial chain, and an analysis of market effect factors. It also includes market data and graphs, as well as statistics, tables, bar charts, and pie charts, to provide businesses with a complete understanding of the market and its trends.

The major players operating in the Indian mutual fund industry include HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Axis Asset Management Company Limited and DSP Investment Managers Private Limited.

The mutual fund industry in India has been experiencing steady growth in terms of assets under management (AUM). The AUM of the mutual fund industry increased at a rate of ~22.94% during the FY 2016-FY 2019 period and is expected to reach INR ~918.54 Tn by FY 2024. The growth is attributed to the growing savings culture among people and inclination towards systematic investment plan (SIP) schemes. Retail investors hold the highest market share (~91.56%) in the overall mutual fund industry, in terms of the number of accounts. The equity-oriented plans hold the highest share (~72.4%) in the overall market, in terms of the number of accounts.

The proclivity to save money among people in the country is fueling the growth of the mutual fund industry in India. During the early-2000s, Indians used to make investments in physical assets and financial assets at the ratio of 3:2, which became 1:1 in FY 2019, leading to an inflow of INR ~3 Tn in the Indian financial sector by FY 2019. A rise in preference towards SIP schemes has been observed among investors in the country. The total contribution of SIP investments was INR ~679.1 Bn in FY 2018, which increased to INR ~926.93 Bn in FY 2019. A rise in SIP investments is expected to drive growth in the Indian mutual fund industry in the coming years.

However, lack of efficiency of asset management companies presents a challenge for the penetration of mutual funds across India. Companies often tend to limit their expenses for the development and maintenance of distribution channels only in tier 1 cities.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

