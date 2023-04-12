India Smart Lighting Market To Experience Unprecedented Expansion From 2023 To 2030

The report covers the historic and forecast market growth of the India Smart Lighting Market by geography, and places the market within the context of the wider market. It also provides a comparative analysis with other markets, defines the market, identifies regional market opportunities, and examines sales and revenue by region.

Furthermore, the report provides a manufacturing cost analysis, an overview of the industrial chain, and an analysis of market effect factors. It also includes market data and graphs, as well as statistics, tables, bar charts, and pie charts, to provide businesses with a complete understanding of the market and its trends.

The India smart lighting market was valued at INR 7.63 Bn in 2018, and it is projected to reach INR 80.56 Bn by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~48.87% during the forecast period.

Companies covered in the smart lighting market in India include Bajaj Electricals Limited, Wipro Lighting, Philips India Limited, Syska LED Light Private Limited, Osram India, Schneider Electric India Private Limited, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, Svarochi Lighting, and Halonix Technologies Private Limited.

The Indian lighting industry is expected to be transformed by the adoption of smart lighting, which is replacing traditional lighting with LED lights and sensors for better energy conservation. Smart lights have automated controls that adjust to different conditions, such as daylight availability, and are becoming increasingly popular due to their energy efficiency and cost savings.

Market insights show that the growth in smart lighting adoption in India is supported by favorable government initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), increasing demand for intelligent solutions for street and office lighting, and the evolving lifestyle of Indian consumers. The government has launched a smart street lighting installation program in major cities across the country. Third-party apps, voice assistants, and new product formats that connect with people are driving the smart lighting market.

However, the adoption of smart lights in India faces several challenges, such as lack of interoperability and standardization in smart devices, high costs, and complexity in system configuration. To overcome these barriers, industry players are moving towards advanced technologies like Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) and solar-based smart lighting.

The smart lighting industry can be segmented into smart outdoor and smart indoor lighting based on the application. Street lights comprise the most substantial portion of the outdoor lighting segment, and smart outdoor lighting finds its application in industrial and commercial spaces. Smart indoor lights, on the other hand, are used in smart residential homes. Based on the lighting source, liquid display bulb, downlights, and batten lights are the major segments. DMX, DALI, and power over Ethernet are major wired lighting technologies, while Zigbee and Bluetooth are major wireless technologies.

The smart lighting market in India is highly fragmented but comprises a few established players such as Wipro, Philips, and Syska. New players such as Xiaomi, Svarochi, and Halonix are also gaining market share. The industry is attracting investments from foreign players offering other smart devices.

