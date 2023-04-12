India Non-life Insurance Market Analysts Predict Sustained Growth for Key Sectors Through 2030

The insurance sector in India is poised for expansion despite the ongoing economic slowdown, mainly due to the proposed increase in foreign investment limit on insurance intermediaries from 49% to 100%. The non-life insurance market in India is expected to reach INR 3,662.94 Bn by FY 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~14.79% during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period.

The major players in the Indian non-life insurance market include The New India Assurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, and Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited.

Among them, the four public sector insurers – New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance Company, National Insurance Company, and Oriental Insurance Company – held a combined market share of ~40%, in terms of gross direct premium, in FY 2019.

In FY 2019, the motor insurance segment (own damage and third party) held the largest market share (~37.91%), followed by the health insurance segment (~26.76%). With an increasing number of people falling victim to lifestyle diseases, awareness regarding health has risen. As a result, the demand for health insurance policies has picked up. Further, the government has made it mandatory for all vehicles plying on the road to be covered under an insurance policy, resulting in increased demand for motor insurance across the country. Among the major segments of the Indian non-life insurance market, the personal accident insurance segment experienced the fastest year-on-year growth of ~24.95% during the FY 2015-FY 2019 period. Tata AIG, Chola MS General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz, and ICICI Lombard are some of the major companies offering personal accident coverage.

An increase in the number of millennials with high disposable income has led to a rise in the sale of bikes and cars, in recent years. As per IRDAI rules, it is mandatory to have motor insurance for all vehicles plying on the road, resulting in a growing demand for products offered in the motor insurance segment. Also, with a rising disposable income, household savings of consumers have increased. In order to ensure that savings have high returns, most customers tend to invest in various segments of the non-life insurance market. However, high claim ratio, especially in the health insurance and motor insurance sectors, is one of the major reasons impeding the growth of the non-life insurance market in India. As a result of high claim ratio, the premium amount for policies has increased, making the same less affordable to the middle-income group.

The Indian non-life insurance market is highly competitive, with players such as ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, The New India Assurance Company Limited, Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, and IIFCO Tokio General Insurance vying for market share.

