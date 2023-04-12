2023 Penghu International Fireworks Festival kicks off April 20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Penghu International Fireworks Festival will feature 24 shows from April 20 to June 29, according to the Penghu County Tourism Department.

The festival, one of Taiwan’s most popular and longest-running events, attracts thousands of tourists every year.

A 10-minute firework show will occur at the Guanyinting Recreation Area in Magong City on Penghu's main island at 9 p.m. every Monday and Thursday from April 20 to June 29.

In addition, Jibei Island, Qimei Island, and Wang-an Island will host a fireworks display on May 12 (Friday), May 24 (Wednesday), and June 10 (Saturday), respectively. Each show will start at 8 p.m. and last 10 minutes.

This Thursday (April 13) at 8 p.m., a special preview event will feature a drone show and a 10-minute firework display.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or the Penghu travel site.



(YouTube, Penghu County Tourism Department video)