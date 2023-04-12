Speeding car nearly runs over elementary student on north Taiwan crosswalk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A sedan nearly crushed an elementary school student on Monday (April 10), with the driver incurring NT$6,300 (US$206) in fines, dashcam video showed.

The incident occurred outside Chien Kung Elementary School as kids were crossing the street with the aid of a crossing guard. The driver of a sedan made minor contact with a 5th-grade boy after speeding and slamming on the brakes.

The boy was sent to a nearby hospital, where he was found with only minor leg bruises. A man believed to be the boy's father berated the driver, reported ETtoday.



Student runs across zebra crossing. (Facebook, 竹北人有事嗎 image)

Police stated the driver failed to yield to pedestrians and ran a red light, breaching Articles 44 and 53 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), which will result in fines of NT$3,600 and NT$2,700 respectively, a total of NT$6,300, per TVBS.



Moment driver slams on brakes. (Hsinchu City Police Bureau image)

A Taiwanese Facebook page called Taiwan a "living hell for pedestrians," drawing attention from international media such as CNN, which in December 2022 claimed Taiwan suffers from "battlefield-like" traffic conditions. This incident is the latest episode in Taiwan's "pedestrian hell."