KMT chair says Hou You-ih 'is ready' to become presidential nominee

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-ih (侯友宜) said on Wednesday (April 12) that he is “ready to step up at any time” to become the official Kuomintang (KMT) nominee for the 2024 Taiwan presidential election, in a statement that is believed to indicate Hou is all but formally in the race.

While stopping short of a formal announcement, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said Hou “would be recruited when he was ready,” and he believes “Hou was ready,” per UDN. This suggests Hou has found the extra fifth needed for the nomination, following reports on Tuesday saying he was 80% there. The KMT has opted to forgo primaries and select a candidate internally.

The New Taipei City mayor has already reached 8 out of 10 points in polls, with the other two points reportedly going to Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘). Gou may be in Japan when the final choice is made as he is expected to meet with Japanese politicians and business people, in an apparent bid to bolster his chances of becoming the KMT’s nominee.

Hou seems reticent, but his interest in the nomination is clear. When asked today about the potential nomination, Hou said that although his focus is on New Taipei City, he “was readying himself to be prepared to face up to and overcome all challenges, and to step up at any time.”

Hou also cited his previous roles in government as a testament to his qualifications.

The KMT’s 2024 presidential election candidate will run against DPP Vice President Lai Ching‑te (賴清德), who was confirmed as the official DPP nominee on April 12.