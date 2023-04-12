GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market An Insight into the Market Landscape: Trends, Insights, and Opportunities in 2023-2031

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global “ GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market “, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth.

Market Definition

Oncology drugs are medicines that are used to treat cancer, which is a group of diseases caused by abnormal cells growing and dividing out of control. Chemotherapy agents, targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and hormone therapies are all included in the category of oncology drugs.

Insights into the Market The GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2028. This is because of the rising rates of patients determined to have disease in the countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and so forth., as well as the growing effort to cut down on cancer deaths. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, the United Arab Emirates reported approximately 21.4 percent of cases of breast cancer, 14.5 percent of cases of colorectal cancer, and 12.5 percent of cases of prostate cancer among men.

The World Health Organization estimates that Saudi Arabia will also account for approximately 14.4% of colorectal cancer cases among the population in 2020. As a result, there is a positive outlook for the GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs market’s growth from 2023 to 2028 due to the rising incidence of various types of cancer among men and women in the region.

In line with this, the region’s governments are increasing their investments in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to support and improve them, are causing a significant demand for a wide range of oncology/cancer medications. Additionally, the developing healthcare infrastructure in countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and others, would necessitate an increase in the demand for drugs used to treat cancer and oncology in the coming years. For example:

Saudi Arabia’s government announced in 2023 that it would invest approximately USD65 billion in developing the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

Key driver:

Market Dynamics Lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and other types of cancer have all seen significant rises in prevalence in the GCC nations. This has boosted demand for oncology and cancer drugs. Men’s smoking is still the primary factor contributing to the rising number of cases of lung cancer in the GCC countries. As a result, a significant number of cases of lung cancer have occurred, primarily in Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

According to the World Health Organization, for instance, approximately 6% of Saudi Arabian men will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. As a result, the demand for oncology and cancer medications will rise in the coming years as the GCC population experiences an increase in the number of different types of cancer.

Learning experience:

Segmentation of the Market Based on Therapy:

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Designated Treatment

Hormonal Treatment

Others

Bosom disease is among the main explanations behind the demise of ladies in the area. In 2018, 1,054 new breast cancer cases were reported in the UAE. Ladies around the age of 40 or more are probably going to foster bosom disease. Oncology drugs for breast cancer are being produced in various ways by governments in an effort to lower the overall mortality rate.

In addition, the governments of the region have started numerous Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention programs to educate women about the disease and help them find early detection, diagnosis, and treatment options. As a result, the Oncology/Cancer Drugs market is anticipated to expand as a result of these factors during the forecast period.

Based on treatment:

Breast cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, and other cancers based on therapy are expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next few years. The increase is attributed to an increase in breast cancer cases. Because it is highly effective and has high survival rates, targeted therapy is widely used to treat breast cancer. It targets cellular processes to stop the growth of cancer cells.

Local Projection

Topographically, the GCC Oncology/Disease Medications Market grows across:

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman Saudi Arabia is expected to be the most important market for oncology and cancer drugs in the coming years due to the significant rise in breast cancer cases among the country’s female population. Additionally, the malignancy of breast cancer cases in the United Arab Emirates has prompted the launch of a number of campaigns to educate females about the importance of early detection.

As part of its awareness campaign to combat the disease, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi launched a new support group for breast cancer patients in 2022. The GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs market is also expected to expand more quickly from 2023 to 2028 due to the UAE government’s growing focus on expanding medical tourism in the country.

