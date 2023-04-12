emart24 Chooses Jerry Coworking Space For Its New Malaysian Headquarters

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 12 April 2023 - emart24, the fastest-growing convenience store chain in Korea, has announced the relocation of its Malaysian headquarters to Jerry SS15, Subang in Kuala Lumpur.



The move to Jerry Coworking Space's SS15 location comes as part of emart24's expansion plans in Malaysia, which include the opening of 70 stores by the end of 2021 and 300 stores over the next five years. emart24 has chosen Jerry Coworking Space as its headquarters due to its prime location and cost-efficient pricing for private offices.



"We are excited to move our Malaysian headquarters to Jerry Coworking Space's SS15 location," said Vuitton Pang, CEO of emart24 Malaysia. "The coworking space's reputation for providing quality and cost-efficient office solutions aligns with our own commitment to delivering value for money to our customers. We believe that the move will provide us with the flexibility and support we need to continue growing our business in Malaysia."



Jerry Coworking Space's commitment to providing flexible office solutions that solve problems for businesses has made it a popular choice among companies looking for affordable and flexible office space. The coworking space offers the flexibility for businesses that require the flexibility to scale up or down their office space.



emart24's move to Jerry Coworking Space's SS15 location is a testament to the coworking space's reputation for providing value for money and quality office solutions.



"We are excited to welcome emart24 to Jerry Coworking Space's SS15 location," said Timothy Tiah, CEO of Colony Coworking Space. "As a leading provider of flexible office solutions, we are committed to providing value for money offices at prime locations. We believe that our SS15 location will be an excellent home for emart24's Malaysian headquarters and will support their continued growth and expansion in the region."





Hashtag: #Colony #CoworkingSpace #emart24

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Jerry Coworking Space

Jerry Coworking Space is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Colony Coworking Space, one of the top coworking space operators in Malaysia. The group has 12 outlets in Klang Valley and boasts clients like FIFA, Carsome and Dior. In January 2023 Private Equity Fund 5X Capital acquired a stake in the company.

About emart24

emart24 is the fourth-largest convenience store chain in Korea and the fastest-growing convenience store in the country. Established in 2014, emart24 has grown to 6,700 stores in seven years and recently expanded into Malaysia, having opened 34 stores to date. emart24's commitment to providing halal, value for money and quality products has made it a popular choice among consumers in Korea and Malaysia.



