Imperva® Opens Network and Security Operations Centre in Singapore to Better Support APJ and Global Customers

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 April 2023 - Positioning itself as the cybersecurity leader in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) that protects critical applications, APIs, and data, anywhere at scale, Imperva, Inc. , ( @Imperva ) unveils a Network and Security Operations Centre (NOC/SOC) in Singapore. The NOC/SOC will enable it to better understand the cyberattacks occurring in the region, and help customers more quickly navigate the complex business risks associated with those attacks.Singapore's open economy and its presence as a major centre for trade, finance, and logistics make it a target for a myriad of sophisticated attacks like API abuse, automated fraud, DDoS attacks, and business logic attacks daily. According to an Imperva Threat Research report, attacks targeting Singapore businesses more than doubled in the second half of 2022, in comparison to the same time period in 2021. It has become crucial to protect against attacks that can potentially impact the wider regional and global economy.The NOC monitors Imperva's globally-distributed network and IT infrastructure, ensuring that everything is running smoothly for Imperva customers. If issues arise, they can be detected and resolved quickly to minimise downtime. Long-term, this will help Imperva deliver consistent services with better uptime. The SOC is responsible for monitoring systems for security threats and vulnerabilities. With a SOC based in the region, Imperva can maintain and bolster the integrity and availability of its security services.This investment in a regional NOC and SOC will help our customers navigate complex security and compliance risks. This NOC/SOC joins its global network of NOC/SOC's that provide 24/7 protection and support to Imperva customers around the world, through its follow-the-sun model.Today's NOC/SOC opening follows the establishment of the Imperva office in Singapore in 2017, and the subsequent expansion of the Company's presence to Australia, China, India, Japan, and Taiwan.Singapore is the Imperva headquarters for the APJ region. Concurrent with the opening of this NOC/SOC, the Singapore office has also doubled in size, housing employees from functions like engineering, finance, legal, marketing, professional services, and sales.Imperva is also strengthening its local data centre infrastructure in the region. There are currently 15 PoPs (Point of Presence) across APJ, with more planned for this year. Through these investments, Imperva continues to provide the right level of protection, performance, and availability to its APJ customers.Occupying the same space in downtown Suntec City is the first Imperva Customer Experience Centre in APJ. Customers can visit the facility to meet with Imperva experts, see threat intelligence data in real-time, and use solutions from Imperva hands-on.Imperva will also harness its new facility to support the industry's efforts to develop a pipeline of cybersecurity professionals for the region. Imperva has an ongoing internship program with the National University of Singapore. Students gain valuable hands-on experience providing technical support to customers, while being mentored by the brightest security engineers in the company. At the end of the program, they will have a deeper understanding of application and data security, as well as exposure and experience with the latest technologies in cybersecurity in a state-of-the art environment."The opening of today's trio of facilities highlights our long-term interest and commitment to Singapore, and to APJ," says George Lee, Imperva Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan. "Our thousands of customers here deserve world-class standards of support, and Imperva will continue to invest to provide them with the highest levels of protection, performance, and availability."Hashtag: #Imperva

