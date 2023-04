Les espoirs d'une vie en Europe s'échouent dans les Caraïbes

May Sow, whose nephew, Alassane Sow, went missing after boarding a boat from Mauritania in an attempt to reach Europe, looks at her phone at her home ... May Sow, whose nephew, Alassane Sow, went missing after boarding a boat from Mauritania in an attempt to reach Europe, looks at her phone at her home in Orleans, France, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. On Oct. 4, 2022, she received DNA results confirming Alassane's body was among those recovered on a boat that was found in the Caribbean. “I regret to inform that the DNA sample result is a positive match,” an e-mail “At least, for my nephew, we have proof that it is him,” she said. “We can pray for him and believe that he is in a good place.” (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)