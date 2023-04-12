US helping Taiwan to boost international participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.S. held a meeting in Washington on April 10 to expand Taiwan's international participation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) revealed on Wednesday (April 12).

The two countries discussed in-depth strategies and practices to boost Taiwan’s global presence. Topics covered included global public health, civil aviation safety, and economic cooperation, per a MOFA press release.

During the meeting, the U.S. said Taiwan can play a key leading role in global issues such as public health and medical care, aviation sustainability, and climate change. It also reaffirmed its “rock-solid support” for Taiwan and pledged to continue working with like-minded countries to support Taiwan's meaningful participation in the U.N. system and other international organizations, including the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The foreign ministry said that Taiwan’s international participation is critical to the region and the world. The nation will continue to uphold the principles of "professionalism, pragmatism, and contribution," actively expand its international space, and cooperate with like-minded countries to jointly maintain a rule-based international order, which demonstrates that Taiwan is a force for good in the world and has made tangible contributions, it added.

The foreign ministry expressed gratitude to the U.S. for advocating more international space and providing assistance.