Take a Trip to 7-Eleven K-Town for its Latest All-New Korean Selections!

To satisfy your K-food cravings, 7-Eleven is bringing you a 'daebak' range of delectable dishes and snacks including brand-new recipes from 7-Select as well as the welcome return of some fan favourites. Plus, you can pair these ready-to-eat items with a variety of new and exclusive drinks and snacks imported directly from Korea for a truly authentic experience.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 April 2023 - Annyeonghaseyo, foodies! Are you ready for a delicious journey to the land of K-Pop, K-Beauty, and now, K-Food? Let 7-Eleven take you and your taste buds to K-Town, where we're excited to announce the launch of our new Korean-inspired ready-to-eat items, drinks and snacks.





Starting at just $2.30, our 7-Select range of ready meals, on the go snacks, sandwiches, and more will have you wanting more. Our new menu features some brand-new additions to the menu as well as the return of some fan favourites. And for those with a sweet tooth, we've got you covered with our new and exclusive snacks, confectionery, and drinks directly imported from Korea. Trust us, they're so good they'll transport you straight back to the streets of Seoul.



So whether you're a die-hard K-Pop fan, a Korean drama addict, or simply a foodie looking to explore new flavours, make sure to take a trip down to 7-Eleven this spring.



Get ready for a bold and exciting - Food adventure!



Whether you're looking for a Korean-inspired hearty meal or a quick bite on the go, 7-Eleven has you covered:



7-Select Korean Braised Spicy Chicken Stew with Rice (Jjimdak) (RSP $4.80)



Craving something savoury, spicy & delicious? Look no further than this ultimate comfort food dish packed with succulent pieces of marinated chicken, potatoes and carrots in our unique blend of Korean soya sauce & Korean spicy BBQ Sauce making this dish absolutely irresistible.



7-Select Spicy Stir Fried Chicken with Rice Cakes (Dakgalbi) (RSP $4.80): Featuring marinated chicken and satisfyingly chewy rice cakes in a gochujang-infused sauce, this delicious meal will have your taste buds dancing like a K-pop star.



7-Select Korean Chicken Glass Noodle (Japchae) (RSP $4.80): Enjoy our take on this classic Korean stir-fried noodle dish. Savoury and slightly sweet, our Japchae features tender pieces of chicken, silky smooth glass noodles, fresh vegetables and a mouth-watering blend of flavours for an authentic Korean experience!



7-Select Fish Roe and Crab Flakes Seaweed Onigiri (RSP $2.30): This handheld treat is the perfect snack or quick lunch on the go, featuring a unique combination of fish roe, crab flakes, seaweed, sesame oil and fluffy white rice.



7-Select Kimchi Chicken Dumpling (RSP $3.90): Our dumplings are lovingly crafted with a succulent kimchi and minced chicken filling. Enjoy the perfect balance of spicy, sweet and savoury all in one bite!



7-Select Honey Butter Toast with Almond (RSP $3.70): Discover a delectable combination of honey and butter with a hint of nutty almond crunch. 7-Select Honey Butter Toast with Almond is the perfect indulgence for any occasion, whether you're enjoying it as an afternoon snack or as a special treat. Enjoy the delicious combo of honey butter and almonds in every bite and savour its satisfying crunch!



Taste Asia Korean Chicken Sausage Lunch Box (Dosirak) (RSP $4.90): . This packed meal is full of flavour – combining juicy chicken sausage, Kimchi, and our special mix of gochujang and Korean chilli powder marinated anchovies for a truly unique experience that's sure to bring a taste of Korea into your lunch break.



7-Select Kimchi Chicken Burger (RSP $3.70): Enjoy the delicious flavours of kimchi seated on a juicy chicken patty, paired with cheese for an unforgettable taste sensation. Go ahead and treat yourself to this mouth-watering burger today!



K-Food Comebacks making a welcome return to the menu



Back by popular demand are these fan-favourites:



7-Select Gilgeori Toast (Korean Street Toast) Sandwich (RSP $3.80) is our version on the popular toasted sandwich – a Korean street food favourite not to be missed! Onion omelette and picnic ham, along with a generous serving of shredded cabbage, egg and carrot, all dressed with smoky BBQ sauce, mayonnaise and ketchup, then sandwiched between toasted bread. This delicious and filling bite is a great choice for a hearty breakfast or snack, and all the more wholesome as it contains no added preservatives.



7-Select Black Bean Noodles (Jajangmyeon) (U.P. $4.50) is also making a welcome return! A much-loved dish boasting firm yet tender hand-pulled noodles topped with salty yet slightly sweet taste of chunjang – a black bean sauce imported from Korea – and fragrant spring onions.



7-Select Cheesy Ramen with Grilled Chicken (RSP $4.90): Ready for an explosion of flavour? 7-Select Cheesy Ramen with Grilled Chicken is the perfect way to spice up your lunch or dinner times. Our savoury Gochujang grilled chicken and Korean spicy glaze packs a sweet and spicy punch, and balanced by the moreish creamy cheese sauce.



7-Select Soy Garlic Chicken Wrap (RSP $3.70): This tasty bite is back featuring chicken, soy sauce, gochujang, and garlic sweet sauce. Enjoy this handheld treat on the go anytime, anywhere!



From 12th April to 9th May 2023, enjoy $0.30 off (save 12%) on 7-Select Hanjuku Eggs U.P. $2.50 when you purchase any of these Korean items above (except 7-Select Onigiri). Plus, get 7-Select Fish Roe and Crab Flakes Onigiri and 7-Select Chicken Bulgogi Onigiri for just $4!



Pair up Korean feast!



Looking for something to go with these tasty meals? Get ready to tantalise your taste buds with our new and exclusive selection of coffee and tea! First up, satisfy your caffeine cravings with the all-new BTS Coffee – a must-have for any ARMY out there – available in a variety of delicious flavours. Or give Maeil My Café Latte a try, available in Mild, Caramel Macchiato, Chocolate, and Balanced options, and for a limited time only, the Maeil My Café Latte Jeju Matcha variety – a unique twist on a classic favourite. And let's not forget Maxim Espresso, available in T.O.P Sweet Americano and Latte flavours.



Looking for something non-caffeinated? Try Maeil Amazing Oat Milk, available in Original and Unsweetened varieties, or indulge in I'm Alive Kombucha, available in Apple Berry, Pomegranate, Original, and Ginger Lemon flavors. And treat yourself to something sweet with our selection of Lotte Pepero, available in Almond, White Cookies, Strawberry, and Chunky flavours.



If you're looking to indulge in something a bit stronger, we've got you covered with Jinro Mak Gul li – a rice wine made with 100% Korean rice and pure spring water – and everyone's favourite best-selling Korean premium lager Hite Can 500ml. Or try the brand-new Tiger Soju-Infused Lager just launched in Singapore available in Gutsy Grape and Cheeky Plum flavours.



For product details, please refer to this summary table:





Product

RSP

7-Select Fish Roe and Crab Flakes Seaweed Onigiri

$2.30

7-Select Kimchi Chicken Dumpling

$3.90

7-Select Korean Braised Spicy Chicken Stew with Rice (Jjimdak)

$4.80

7-Select Korean Chicken Glass Noodle (Japchae)

$4.80

7-Select Spicy Stir Fried Chicken with Rice Cakes (Dakgalbi)

$4.80

7-Select Cheesy Ramen with Grilled Chicken

$4.90

7-Select Black Bean Noodles (Jajangmyeon)

$4.50

7-Select Honey Butter Toast with Almond

$3.70

Taste Asia Korean Chicken Sausage Lunch Box (Dosirak)

$4.90

7-Select Gilgeori Toast (Korean Street Toast) Sandwich

$3.80

7-Select Soy Garlic Chicken Wrap

$3.70

7-Select Kimchi Chicken Burger

$3.70



