Tampa Bay Rays beat Boston Red Sox 7-2 for 11th straight win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays ran their season-opening win streak to 11 games, using another homer for Brandon Lowe and a strong performance by Shane McClanahan to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Yandy Díaz and Lowe hit back-to-back solo shots with two out in the fifth inning. Lowe extended his homer streak to four straight games.

Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe also connected for the Rays, and McClanahan (3-0) struck out nine while pitching five-plus innings of one-run ball.

Tampa Bay’s win streak is one game short of the franchise record set in 2004.

Garrett Whitlock (0-1) permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings in his season debut for Boston. The right-hander had hip surgery in September.

ANGELS 2, NATIONALS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven sparkling innings for the Angels, and rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe hit his team-leading fourth homer.

Ohtani (2-0) set an Angels record with his 10th straight start allowing two or fewer runs. Nolan Ryan had a nine-game streak across the 1972-73 seasons.

The Japanese star yielded one hit, walked four and struck out six. He has allowed only one run in his first three starts and has an 0.47 ERA.

Carlos Estévez got three outs for his first save, finishing a one-hitter.

Washington's Josiah Gray (0-3) went 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs and four hits.

MARLINS 8, PHILLIES 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luis Arraez became the first player to hit for the cycle for Miami, finishing with four hits and two RBIs.

Before Tuesday, the Marlins were the only active major league team without a cycle in its history. Miami entered the National League as the Florida Marlins back in 1992.

Arraez was acquired in a January trade with Minnesota. He is 22 for 41 (.537) in 12 games to start the 2023 season.

Miami left-hander Jesús Luzardo (2-0) allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings.

Kyle Schwarber homered for Philadelphia, and Aaron Nola (0-2) was charged with four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

ORIOLES 12, ATHLETICS 8

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice and tied a team record with nine RBIs, helping Baltimore rally for the victory.

Mountcastle hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and added a grand slam in the seventh as the Orioles overcame a difficult home debut for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. Austin Hays homered and had four hits for Baltimore, which handed the A’s their sixth straight loss.

Mountcastle tied the franchise’s single-game mark for RBIs set by Jim Gentile in 1961 and matched by Eddie Murray in 1985. He became the first player anywhere in the majors to drive in nine runs since Adam Duvall in 2020.

Shea Langeliers capped Oakland’s five-run fifth with a three-run homer off Austin Voth that gave the A’s a 7-3 lead. Sam Moll (0-1) got the loss.

Bryan Baker (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win.

BREWERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Willy Adames broke up Merrill Kelly’s no-hit bid in the seventh inning by smashing a solo homer to center field, sending Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee to the victory.

Kelly (0-2) and Burnes (1-1) were locked in a scoreless duel for the first six innings. Adames broke through when he led off the seventh by belting a 91 mph sinker deep to center.

The Diamondbacks had won four in a row.

Mike Brosseau homered for Milwaukee and drove in three runs. Rowdy Tellez also went deep.

Burnes struck out eight in eight scoreless innings.

CUBS 14, MARINERS 9

CHICAGO (AP) — Nelson Velázquez hit his first career grand slam in Chicago’s eight-run third inning, and the Cubs rallied for the win.

Dansby Swanson went 4 for 4 and Trey Mancini homered as the Cubs won for the fifth time in six games. Mancini had three RBIs, and Nico Hoerner had two hits and drove in two runs.

Swanson posted his fifth career four-hit game before departing in the sixth with tightness on his left side. He is batting .400 (16 for 40) in his first 10 games with his new team.

Eugenio Suárez and Jarred Kelenic homered for Seattle in its third consecutive loss. Suárez drove in three runs, and Ty France finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Michael Rucker (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win. Chris Flexen (0-2) got the loss.

YANKEES 11, GUARDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched seven effective innings and Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer, powering the Yankees to the victory.

Cole (3-0) gave up two runs and three hits in the first before locking in and improving to 5-0 against Cleveland over the past two seasons. The right-hander beat the Guardians twice in last year’s AL Division Series.

Cordero’s homer in New York’s five-run third off Hunter Gaddis (0-1) gave Cole a big cushion and helped the Yankees even the series after dropping the opener.

Anthony Rizzo had two RBIs for the Yankees, and superstar Aaron Judge extended his on-base streak to 44 games.

BLUE JAYS 9, TIGERS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit a solo home run and made a sensational leaping catch at the wall, leading Toronto to the win.

The Blue Jays belted five homers in their home opener in front of a sellout crowd of 42,053. Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run shot, and George Springer, Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette each hit a solo homer.

Nick Maton hit a three-run homer for Detroit in its fifth straight loss. Right-hander Matt Manning (1-1) broke a bone in his right foot when he was hit by Kirk’s comebacker in the sixth.

Zach Pop (1-0) worked 1 2/3 innings for the win.

RANGERS 8, ROYALS 5, 10 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning, and Jacob deGrom had nine strikeouts to break a Texas record that had been held by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan.

Heim’s 403-foot drive to right field came off Scott Barlow (0-1). Cole Ragans (2-0) got the win.

Michael Massey hit a sacrifice fly for the Royals in the 10th after they scored single runs in the eighth and ninth to force extra innings.

Texas shortstop Corey Seager exited the game in the middle of the fifth inning with left hamstring tightness.

While deGrom ended up with a no-decision, the nine Ks pushed his season total to 27 and set a new mark for a Rangers pitcher in his first three appearances — that had been Ryan’s 26 after he joined the team in 1989.

CARDINALS 9, ROCKIES 6

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Gorman sparked St. Louis’ three-run ninth inning with a tiebreaking solo homer off Pierce Johnson.

Gorman’s third homer of the season gave St. Louis a 7-6 lead. Paul Goldschmidt then singled in Brendan Donovan and scored on Tyler O’Neill’s single.

Tommy Edman and Juan Yepez also went deep for the Cardinals, who trailed 6-2 after six innings. Nolan Arenado hit a three-run double, and rookie Jordan Walker extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Giovanny Gallegos (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, and Ryan Helsley earned his second save.

Elías Díaz, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon homered for Colorado, but Johnson (0-1) faltered in the ninth. McMahon also committed a costly error.

GIANTS 5, DODGERS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood and five relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the Giants beat the Dodgers to end a six-game losing streak to their NL West rivals.

Joc Pederson hit a two-run double in the first inning. David Villar and Brandon Crawford hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to complement a solid effort by San Francisco's bullpen, which tossed 4 1/3 innings of two-hit ball.

A day after clubbing three homers for the fourth time this season in a 9-1 win over the Giants, the Dodgers stranded 10 baserunners.

Scott Alexander (1-0) got the win, and Dustin May (1-1) was charged with the loss.

BRAVES 7, REDS 6

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies homered, and Atlanta overcame a rocky season debut by Kyle Wright.

Michael Tonkin (1-1) earned his first win since 2016 by pitching three scoreless innings in relief of Wright.

The Braves led 7-4 before Jose Barrero’s two-run homer off Joe Jiménez in the eighth. Barrero had three RBIs.

Nick Anderson pitched a perfect ninth for his first save since 2021.

Reds right-hander Luis Cessa (0-1) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Albies’ homer was the 100th of his career.

PADRES 4, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Weathers got his first big league win in two years, and Manny Machado hit a key two-run double for San Diego.

Weathers (1-0), the son of former major league pitcher David Weathers, allowed one run and three hits in five innings. With his father watching from a second-row seat, the young left-hander struck out three and walked two.

Xander Bogaerts boosted San Diego's lead to 4-1 with a two-run homer in the ninth. Josh Hader got three outs for his fourth save.

New York's David Peterson (0-2) was charged with two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

PIRATES 7, ASTROS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Ji-Hwan Bae hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting Pittsburgh to the victory.

Pittsburgh led 4-2 entering the ninth, but Houston’s Chas McCormick hit a tying two-run double off closer David Bednar (1-0), who blew his first save opportunity in five chances.

Rodolfo Castro led off the bottom of the ninth with a single against Ryan Pressly (0-2). Pinch-hitter Andrew McCutchen singled with one out before Bae drove a 2-2 changeup deep to right-center for his second career homer.

Ji-Man Choi and Jack Suwinski also homered for the Pirates, who have won six of eight.

Alex Bregman homered in the first inning for the Astros, and Kyle Tucker went deep in the second.

TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 3, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hanser Alberto’s throwing error allowed the automatic runner to score from second base, sending the Twins to the extra-inning victory.

With pinch-runner Willi Castro on second in the 10th, Michael Taylor put down a sacrifice bunt. Alberto’s throw to first sailed wide and Castro scored to give Minnesota the win.

Twins reliever Griffin Jax (1-1) worked a perfect top of the 10th, standing Chicago’s automatic runner at third.

Jesse Scholtens (0-1) was on the mound in the 10th for the White Sox, who got the game into extras after Luis Robert Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw from Jhoan Duran in the ninth.

Taylor and Byron Buxton went deep for Minnesota. It was Buxton's 100th career homer.

