Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Pregnant women to enjoy NT$8,000 taxi subsidy in Taipei

Subsidy can be used for taxi fares up to NT$250 per trip

  418
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/11 21:01
Pregnant women to enjoy NT$8,000 taxi subsidy in Taipei

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting in July, pregnant women with household registration in Taipei qualify for a NT$8,000 (US$264) subsidy for taxi services during their pregnancy and six months after giving birth.

The Taipei City Government said all eligible pregnant women can enjoy the NT$ 8,000 subsidy after registering in the Taipei Pass with their "Pregnant Women's Health Manual," CNA reported. The subsidy can be used for taxi fares up to NT$250 per trip.

The subsidy is designed to reduce the transportation burden of pregnant women. Besides prenatal care checkups, the money can also be used to take a taxi to buy groceries, shop, and get afternoon tea, the Department of Social Affairs said.

The city government estimated that about 7,000 pregnant women will benefit this year, and the required funds will be about NT$39.2 million, per CNA.
pregnant women
taxi services
prenatal care visits

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s NCKU Hospital to set up special unit for pregnant COVID cases
Taiwan’s NCKU Hospital to set up special unit for pregnant COVID cases
2022/05/17 19:11
Taiwan further tightens hospitalization rules for COVID cases
Taiwan further tightens hospitalization rules for COVID cases
2022/05/17 16:39
Taiwan COVID death in 20s identified as pregnant woman
Taiwan COVID death in 20s identified as pregnant woman
2022/05/10 17:10
Lawmaker, doctors, NGOs urge Taiwan's health ministry to improve pregnancy guides
Lawmaker, doctors, NGOs urge Taiwan's health ministry to improve pregnancy guides
2022/05/05 17:53
Lithuanian charity thanks Taiwan for cash donations
Lithuanian charity thanks Taiwan for cash donations
2021/06/29 15:32