Pregnant women to enjoy NT$8,000 taxi subsidy in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting in July, pregnant women with household registration in Taipei qualify for a NT$8,000 (US$264) subsidy for taxi services during their pregnancy and six months after giving birth.

The Taipei City Government said all eligible pregnant women can enjoy the NT$ 8,000 subsidy after registering in the Taipei Pass with their "Pregnant Women's Health Manual," CNA reported. The subsidy can be used for taxi fares up to NT$250 per trip.

The subsidy is designed to reduce the transportation burden of pregnant women. Besides prenatal care checkups, the money can also be used to take a taxi to buy groceries, shop, and get afternoon tea, the Department of Social Affairs said.

The city government estimated that about 7,000 pregnant women will benefit this year, and the required funds will be about NT$39.2 million, per CNA.