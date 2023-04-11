Alexa
Taiwan's Terry Gou to visit Japan following US trip

Foxconn founder announces presidential bid, apologizes for previously quitting KMT

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/11 20:45
Foxconn Founder Terry Guo announces his bid for presidency on Wednesday after returning to Taiwan from the U.S.

Foxconn Founder Terry Guo announces his bid for presidency on Wednesday after returning to Taiwan from the U.S. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One week after returning from the U.S., Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) announced a visit to Japan on Wednesday (April 12).

UDN reported that Gou’s office did not reveal details, but according to sources, it will be a short visit. He will meet with Japanese politicians and business people.

Gou’s U.S. trip was cut short when he returned two days earlier than expected on Wednesday (April 5) and announced his intent to win the Kuomintang’s (KMT) nomination as the party’s 2024 presidential election candidate. He also apologized for leaving the KMT four years ago.

In response to Gou’s trip, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) sent his blessings, describing Gou as an important asset to pan-blue (pro-KMT) groups.
