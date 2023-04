Munich boasts the largest concentration of beer gardens in Germany. The biggest is Hirschgarten beer garden, which seats 8,000 people. Traditionally, ... Munich boasts the largest concentration of beer gardens in Germany. The biggest is Hirschgarten beer garden, which seats 8,000 people. Traditionally, guests bring their own food and only order beer, a practice that has been maintained over many years. But snacks like pretzels and cheese can be purchased, too.