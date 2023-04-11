Alexa
SUV hits cow on Taiwan's national highway, 1 injured

Cattle owner faces fine of NT$300 (US$9.90) to NT$600

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/11 18:08
(National Highway Police Bureau Fourth Police Brigade photo)

(National Highway Police Bureau Fourth Police Brigade photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An SUV smashed into a cow and then collided with another car on Taiwan’s National Highway 8 on Sunday night (March 9), injuring a female passenger.

The National Highway Police Bureau said in a press release that after the SUV driver surnamed Lin (林) hit the loose animal, it collided with a passenger car driven by a 23-year-old man surnamed Yeh (葉), CNA reported.

A female in the SUV surnamed Liu (劉) was injured in the accident and the cattle died. None of the drivers had consumed alcohol, the police said.

The police will attempt to trace the cattle owner, who will be held accountable in accordance with Article 84 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, which stipulates, “In the event of poultry, livestock, or pets running on roadways without proper care and thereby impeding traffic, the owner or persons responsible shall be fined from NT$300 to NT$600.”

