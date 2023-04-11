KMT close to announcing Taiwan presidential candidate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said on Tuesday (April 11) the opposition party will follow official proceedings in selecting its candidate for the Jan. 2024 presidential election, amid reports saying New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) is 80% ready to be nominated.

The KMT decided to forego primaries pitting several contenders against each other, instead deciding to announce a choice, though a timetable for the selection has not been determined. Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Chu have also been named as potential candidates.

Recent reports said Hou was prepared to run for president and is waiting for the KMT's final approval, per CNA. The New Taipei City mayor has already reached 8 out of 10 points in polls, with the remaining 2 points of uncertainty caused by Gou, the reports said.

Responding to the reports, Chu described the source as “an outsider,” as the KMT is completely ready to make a choice but waiting for the right circumstances to announce, he said.

According to Chu, he has already consulted party leaders, mayors, county commissioners, and legislators, finding a high degree of consensus. He also consulted friends of the KMT and other forces outside the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which all need to stand together, Chu added.

Hou and several other KMT mayors and county chiefs are planning to attend the party’s weekly Central Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday (April 12), but Chu said their presence would only serve to back candidates for the legislative elections, which will also take place Jan. 13, 2024.

The DPP is scheduled to announce the official choice of its chairperson, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), as its presidential candidate on Wednesday (April 12). Another candidate, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), is touring the United States.