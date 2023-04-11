Greenpeace Taiwan calls for passage of Ocean Conservation Law

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Greenpeace Taiwan activists unfurled a huge banner in front of the Legislative Yuan’s Research Building on Tuesday (April 11), calling for passage of the "Third Reading of the Ocean Conservation Law NOW!"

Activists are calling on legislative caucus whips from each of Taiwan’s major political parties to voice their support for the draft law before the current legislative session ends on May 31, per UDN.

Greenpeace decried government inaction after a draft law that was submitted to the Cabinet for review in July 2020 had yet to be sent to the legislature.

In response, three legislative caucus whips pledged to support the draft law: Kuomintang Legislator Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗), Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Andy Chiu (邱臣遠), and New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智).



From left, Greenpeace Tommy Chung, KMT Tseng Ming-chung, TPP Chiu Chen-Yuan,NPP Chiu Hsien-chih (CNA photo)

“Judging by the response from the different political parties today, it is obvious who is holding up the act,” said Greenpeace Taiwan Project Ocean Director Tommy Chung (鍾孟勳). He pointed to the fact that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) did not appear to support Greenpeace’s goal.

The Ocean Basic Act was passed in 2019, which said the government must formulate regulations pertaining to marine pollution control within two years. Three years have passed and no legislation has been enacted.

Greenpeace won the support of 26 legislators as of April 10, though another 87 have yet to stand behind the ocean conservation act. The draft act is in jeopardy, as another legislative election is set for January 2024.



Roll call of legislators supporting the draft Ocean Conservation Act. (CNA photo)