The Contraceptives Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of around 6.02% over 2033

Contraceptives Market is expected to secure USD 49.52 Billion in 2033. During the forecast period of 2023-2033, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.02%.

MarketResearch.biz provides in-depth market insights through its upcoming report titled Contraceptives Market Trends and Applications, Analysis Growth, Forecast to 2033. Market growth is expected to reach 6.02% over the forecast period of 2023-2033. This report provides valuable insights, revenue details, and other vital information about the market and the various trends and drivers, restrictions, opportunities, threats, and restraints in the target market until 2033. This report provides detailed and insightful information about the key players in the global market. It also includes financials, supply chain trends, and technological innovations. The market report Contraceptives has been divided by product type, distribution channel, and region.

Market Overview:

Contraception is an artificial or deliberate technique to prevent pregnancy due to sexual intercourse. It involves interfering in the normal process of ovulation and fertilization. To prevent possible exposure to infection and sexually transmitted diseases, condoms can be used. Both men and women can use temporary or permanent contraception. Permanent methods include vasectomy for male sterilization and sterilization of females via tubal occlusion. Temporary methods are both hormonal and non-hormonal. Condoms and diaphragms are non-hormonal. Withdrawal methods, condoms, withdrawal techniques, sponges, cervical caps, IUDs that are not hormonal, and other non-hormonal IUDs include them. Barrier contraception methods include condoms and diaphragms as well as cervical caps, sponges, cervical caps, and diaphragms. Hormonal methods include contraceptive transdermal patches and oral contraceptive tablets, as well as vaginal rings, hormonal IUDs, hormonal IUDs, and vaginal implants. Only women can use hormonal methods. Male hormonal contraceptives for women are currently being researched.

Contraceptive pills are synthetic sex hormones that contain estrogen, progestin, or a combination thereof, and prevent female ovulation. There are many contraceptive options available, including coils, loops, and triangles. They can be made of metal or plastic and prevent fertilized eggs from implanting inside the uterus.

Products such as vaginal rings and self-administrative contraceptive inject, non-surgical permanent contraception devices, and sub-dermal contraceptive implants are all in demand in the contraceptive market.

The major drivers for the growth of the contraceptive market include increasing public awareness about sexual and reproductive health, family planning and increasing costs, technological advances, increased cost of living, rising prevalence of STIs, and increasing global prevalence. Trending is the adoption of permanent contraceptive methods in low-income countries. The market is being held back by side effects of temporary and permanent contraception as well as the rising incidence of infertility.

North American countries have the highest rates of contraceptive adoption. These include pills, IUDs, and injectables. Asia Pacific will be the region with the greatest revenue generation potential in the contraceptive industry over the forecast period. Approved self-injection contraceptives for low-income countries such as Africa have been made available. These products are expected to generate significant revenue.

Key Market Players included in the Contraceptives report:

• Bayer

• Medisafe Distribution Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Medicines360

• Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Actavis Inc.

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• CooperSurgical Inc.

• Mayer Laboratories Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Groups plc

• Pfizer Inc.

Market Segmentation:

• Segmentation, by product type:

• Drugs

• Contraceptive pills/ Combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs)

• Male contraceptive pills

• Female contraceptive pills

• Topical contraceptives

• Contraceptive injectable

• Others (contraceptive gels, jellies, and creams)

• Medical devices

• Male contraceptive devices (Condoms)

• Female contraceptive devices

• Female Condoms

• Intrauterine Devices

• Hormonal IUCD

• Copper IUCD

• Contraceptive Sponges

• Contraceptive Diaphragms

• Contraceptive Patches

• Sub-dermal Contraceptive Implants

• Non-Surgical Permanent Contraceptive Devices

• Contraceptive Vaginal Rings

• Segmentation, by end user:

• Hospitals

• Home Care

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

