Taiwan sees exports fall for 7 consecutive months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports recorded a decline in March for the seventh month in a row, with the drop in the first quarter reaching 20% compared to the same period in 2022, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Tuesday (April 11).

Amid weak demand, exports in March totaled $35.2 billion (NT$1.07 trillion), or 19.1% less than in March 2022. The total for the first quarter fell below $100 billion to $97.75 billion, $19.2% less than the same period last year, per CNA. Imports in March 2023 also declined by 20.1% from March 2022 to $30.98 billion.

Weak demand for electronic products including semiconductors has caused electronics exports in March to fall by 14.6% year on year, the fifth consecutive decline.