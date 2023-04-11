Oman parliamentarian visits south Taiwan city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hatim Hamed Al Taie, an Omani parliamentarian, visited Kaohsiung to exchange views on green energy, electric vehicles, and other related industries.

Al Taie stopped at Kaohsiung City Hall and inquired about business investment subsidies, tax reduction schemes, and desalination of seawater for drinking and industrial purposes, per CNA.

Later, Al Taie visited the Whetron Electronics factory and expressed interest in its automotive products and global organization. The lawmaker said he would share what he learned with his country's parliament and hoped to create investment opportunities between the two sides in the future.

The Kingdom of Oman is Taiwan's 33rd largest trading partner, according to the Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau.

Director-General of Kaohsiung’s Economic Development Bureau Liao Tai-Hsiang (廖泰翔) said that Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai’s (陳其邁) achievements in attracting investment are obvious to all, and promoting industrial transformation is a priority policy.