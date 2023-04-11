5 retired New Taipei K9 police dogs available for adoption

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Police Department K-9 Unit announced on Friday (April 7) that five of its retired police dogs are available for adoption.

The dogs include a male and female black Labrador Retriever, a Border Collie, and a male and female German Shepherd. Their ages range from six to nine years old.

The unit is seeking responsible individuals or families with previous pet experience. Homes must have enough space or be located near a park for the dog to exercise.

“Though K-9s are trained dogs and more obedient than normal pet dogs, their obedience may still vary depending on their owner’s effort to care for them… Therefore, applicants interested in adopting must put in enough effort to nurture a relationship with the dog,” the unit wrote. The unit may occasionally check up on the adopted dogs in their new homes.

UDN cited the police as saying that K-9s’ jobs mainly involve searching for drugs and explosives as well as tracking blood traces. They are usually deployed at major events such as presidential election campaigns.

Last year, 195 applicants applied to adopt 10 retired police dogs, eight of whom found new homes.

Applications must be emailed to: ntpdk9@gmail.com and are open until Thursday (April 13). Information can be found on the “NTPD K-9 Unit” Facebook page.