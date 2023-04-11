East Taiwan car accident leaves one dead, three injured

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 61-year-old Spanish man crashed the rental car he was driving into a concrete block by the roadside near the Suhua Highway's Zhongren Tunnel in Hualien County on Sunday (April 10), causing one death and three injuries, CNA reported.

The accident occurred at the 147.2 kilometer mark at around 3 p.m. when the car was traveling in the northbound lane.

A 61-year-old Spanish woman sitting in the passenger seat was sent to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital, but she was pronounced dead at 5:14 p.m. The driver was sent to Buddhist Tzu Chi General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old Spanish man suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest at the scene, and was intubated for emergency treatment. The man's 25-year-old Czech girlfriend was sent to Mennonite Christian Hospital, and was conscious and okay, according to CNA.

According to the police investigation, the driver held an international driver's license and had no alcohol in his system. The accident is still under investigation by the police.