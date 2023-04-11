Hair Color Market Size, Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2031

Hair Color Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Hair Color Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global hair color market is valued at $17,559.7 million in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of $33,794.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2022?2030.

There is a growing demand for hair color products, as people are looking for ways to change up their look. The market for hair color products is forecasted to grow by 7.5% largely due to the aging population and increased interest in lightening hair color. There are now dozens of hair color products on the market, catering to every type of consumer. Some popular hair color products include permanent hair dye, semi-permanent hair dye, Temporary Hair Dye and Hair chalk. Today, some people choose to go natural or semi-natural to avoid using any chemicals in their hair. Natural methods usually include using conditioner and cream mixed with herbs or spices such as ginger, onion or garlic.

The global market for hair color products is growing at a rapid pace, as people continue to experiment with different shades and styles. This increasing demand has led to the development of more complex hair color formulas and procedures, which in turn has created a need for more qualified personnel to work in the hair color industry.

Some of the most popular hair colors available today include light brunettes, dark brunettes, redheads, blondes and cornrows. Offering customers, a wide range of hairstyles that can be made using these colors is critical to the success of any hair color business. In addition to dyeing services, many businesses also offer extensions and other styling products such as headbands, wigs and hairnets.

Hair color is most commonly associated with women, but this isn?t always the case. Some men are starting to experiment with new hair colors, as they see them as an opportunity to improve their appearance. For example, copper highlights are becoming quite popular among men who want to add some Highlights without having to dye their entire head of hair.

As the global market for hair color continues to grow, it seems likely that there will be even more opportunities for businesses that can provide quality.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

? Look more youthful: Hair color is one of the most popular services offered in salons. There are many reasons why people desire new hair colors. Some people feel that a change in hair color will make them look more youthful. Others may want to disassociate themselves from their previous hair color and create a new look.

? Regardless of the reason, there are many people who choose to change their hair color every year. This demand is driven by a number of factors, including personal preference, societal trends, and technological advancements.

? Personal Preference: People come into hair color services with a wide range of personal preferences when it comes to hair color. Of course, what someone wants their hair to look like is extremely important to them, but they also have specific desires related to their skin tone and ethnicity. In order to cater to this diversity and ensure that everyone feels comfortable in the salon, many salon owners offer a variety of hair colors and styles. This allows customers to find the style that appeals to them most without feeling restricted or boxed in by traditional beauty standards.

Restraints

? Some people are afraid of the adverse effects that hair color can have on their health, and so they choose not to color their hair.

? Others may be avoiding hair dye because it is more expensive than other beauty products.

? Additionally, there is a general trend away from permanent hair coloring due to concerns over chemicals and allergies.

? By Type

o Chemical

o Natural

o Vegetal

By type, chemical colors are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, 2022?2030. However, the interest in natural hair colors is growing at a rapid pace, as more and more people are choosing to go beyond the traditional black, brown, and blonde colors. Natural hair colors provide a unique and stylish option for people of all ages and backgrounds.

As a result, many companies are now specializing in natural hair color products, and there are even a few celebrity hairstylists who are starting to offer their clients natural hair color options. The popularity of natural hair colors is likely due to the benefits they offer. Natural colors avoid the chemical exposure that is common with many other hair colors. Additionally, they can be more flattering on some skin tones than conventional colors.

? By Applications

o Women

o Men

By application, women generated over 60% of the market revenue in the year 2021. Hair dye is a popular product that is used by women more than any other gender. In fact, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, women will use hair dye products more than any other type of cosmetic product. This is because women often want to change their hair color in order to match their outfit or personality. Additionally, most hair dye products are safe for daily use and do not require any special preparation. That means that they can be used quickly and easily whenever want to update look.

One reason why many women choose to dye their hair is because it can give them a new look every time, they wear it. This is because there are so many different hair color options available on the market today.

? By Form

o Cream

o Powder

o Others (This segment will cross the mark of US$ 21,000 Mn by 2030 ? in terms of revenue)

? By Usage

o Permanent Hair Color

o Semi-Permanent Hair Color

o Temporary Hair Color

o Highlights/Bleach

By usage, permanent hair color segment is holding over 50% share of the global hair color market. Almost everyone desires permanent hair color, but the demand for this service is skyrocketing. Permanent hair color has become so popular that people are willing to pay high prices to have their locks transformed a specific shade. There are many services that offer permanent hair color, and clients have a lot of options when it comes to selecting the right one for them.

Some people prefer to go with a more natural look while others want their locks to be as dark as possible. There are also a variety of shades available, so everyone can find the perfect match for their own skin color. Some people even opt for permanent hair color extensions because they want long locks that are uniformly colored.

The popularity of permanent hair color is likely due to the fact that it?s a very easy process to follow. most services offer step-by-step instructions, so clients don?t have to worry about any complications. In addition, the results are usually very natural-looking, which is something that many people appreciate.

? By Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

o South America

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% as people across the region prefer to have their hair colored more often. This comes as no surprise as the region is seeing an uptick in millennials and generation Z who are looking for new and exciting ways to express themselves. This demand has led to a rise in hair color services across the region, with India, Japan, and Philippines.

It has been observed that more and more Chinese people are choosing to dye their hair lighter, adding that this trend is likely to continue.

Company Profile

o Henkel Corp

o Kao Corp

o L?Or?al

o Coty, Inc.

o Developlus, Inc.

o HOYU Corp Ltd.

o Godrej

o Revlon

o World Hair Cosmetics (Asia) Ltd.

o Amorepacific

o Shiseido Co., Ltd.

o Unilever Group

o Other prominent players

