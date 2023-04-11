Canning Jars Market Size, Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast Up To 2031

Canning Jars Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Canning Jars Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global canning jars market held a market value of USD 2,518.6 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 4,126.2 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The market volume in 2021 is subjected to be 4,079.5 Million units.

Canning jars are of utmost importance when it comes to the wellbeing of the food. Different types of cans, such as regular or wide mouths are specific for storing different types of food. The canning jars industry has seen an upsurge in the recent years owing to the rising demand for accessible jars for food preservation, increasing awareness related to the home canning methods incorporation, as well as top-notch canning jars available in the industry. Moreover, many players are including sustainability in their products. For instance, in February 2021, Zwilling J.A. Henckels launched ?Forest cocotte?, in collaboration with the brand ?min? perhonen.? The lid of these containers has a large tree that spreads its branches and bears many fruits in the woods. Thus, such measures drive the market growth. The growing demand for ready-made and on-the-go foods is restricting the growth of the canning jars market. Several economies focus on import and exports, and the unstandardized process limits the growth rate of the market to a limited extent.

Growth Influencers:

Rising demand for convenience jars for food preservation

Food preservation is being given utmost importance lately in different parts of the world. Food containers specially designed for packaging aids in increased shelf life of food by preserving and preventing food from deterioration. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness in relation to sustainability and environmental issues is influencing the industry. The rising companies in the market are focusing on innovation as well as aesthetics of the food containers offering food manufacturers a path to innovative, accessible, and convenient food packaging. Thus, such steps aid in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growing awareness concerning the home canning process efficiency

The rising awareness of the different methods of home canning for food preservation has made top companies to adopt these techniques. The three scientifically tested and approved means of canning for home food preservation include pressure canning, atmospheric steam canning, and water bath canning. These methods destroy any harmful bacteria and prevent the bacteria form growing in the setting. Thus, the increasing knowledge of the benefits of these methods is indirectly driving the growth rate of the industry over the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The global canning jars market is segmented into product type, size, and sales channel.

By Product Type

? Regular-Mouth Canning Jars

? Wide-Mouth Canning Jars

The regular-mouth canning jars segment is projected to hold the highest growth rate of 6% over the forecast period.

By Size

? 4 oz-8 oz

? 12 oz-16 oz

? 32 oz-38 oz

? 64 oz-128 oz

The 12 oz-16 oz segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021. On the other hand, the 32 oz-38 oz segment is anticipated to hold a market opportunity of more than USD 400 Million during 2021-2030.

By Sales Channel

? Online

? E-Commerce

? Websites

? Offline

? B2B

The offline segment held the major market share of more than 70% in 2021. The B2B segment constitutes OEMs, including food processing and services and others.

Regional Overview

By region, the global canning jars market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American market for canning jars is expected to grow steadily and is projected to cross the mark of USD 1,000 Million by 2028. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is one of the regions expected to hold the fastest rowing rate of 6.3% owing to the increasing usage of canning jars in countries, such as Japan, India, and China. The European region is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the rising awareness. The Latin American region is also anticipated to grow at a considerable rate.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global canning jars market include Blueglass, Crate and Barrel, Farberware, J. WECK Company, J.A. Henckels, Kate spade, Le Parfait, Oneida, Roetell, WMF, Zwilling JA Henkels, among others.

The top four players in the market hold approximately 8% of the market share. These market players are investing in research, agreements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to lure customers towards their products. For instance, in January 2022, Berlin Packaging, the world’s largest hybrid packaging supplier, completed its acquisition of the Le Parfait business and brands from O-I France SAS. The acquisition strengthens Berlin Packaging’s position as a leading supplier of high-quality glass containers in the business-to-business (B2B) market while simultaneously gaining share in the business-to-consumer (B2C) industry.

