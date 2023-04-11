Marshall Islands foreign minister arriving in Taiwan this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Marshall Islands Foreign Minister Kitlang Kabua is slated to visit Taiwan on Wednesday (April 12) for a week-long trip.

Her delegation consists of government officials including Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Anjanette Kattil.

Kabua will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and sign a bilateral agreement on training, exchange, and cooperation of diplomatic personnel and memorandum of understanding concerning the Taiwan-Marshall Islands Adaptation and Contingency Fund for Climate Change, according to the Taiwan foreign ministry.

The delegation will be treated to a banquet hosted by Wu and Vice Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光). Over the course of a week, they will also visit the Council of Indigenous Peoples, Taichung City Hall, the International Cooperation and Development Fund, Foundation for Women's Rights Promotion and Development, the National Palace Museum, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, Taipei 101, Sapulju village in Taitung, and other related economic and cultural institutions.

The Marshall Islands is a friend of Taiwan since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1998, the foreign ministry said. The Pacific Island country has supported Taiwan's participation in international organizations such as the U.N., the World Health Organization, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the International Civil Aviation Organization, it pointed out.

The Marshall Islands has also cooperated closely with Taiwan in such areas as infrastructure development, public health care, clean energy, information and communication, agriculture and fishery, education, women's empowerment, and other fields with fruitful results, the ministry added.

Marshall Islands President David Kabua led a delegation to Taiwan last March to deepen bilateral ties.