Taiwan finds pesticides in lion’s mane mushrooms from China, strawberries from Japan

FDA checks will continue until May

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/11 15:28
The FDA found excessive levels of pesticides in frozen lion's mane mushrooms from China. (CNA, FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lion’s mane mushrooms from China and strawberries from Japan have been prevented from entering Taiwan after excessive levels of pesticides were found, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday (April 11).

Similar problems were detected with 15 other products, including chili powder from Thailand, sweet potatoes from Vietnam, and grapes from South Korea, CNA reported. Problematic food products were either returned to sender or destroyed.

Due to past problems with the Chinese mushrooms, checks were ordered on all batches of the product since last Aug. 1, according to the FDA. In the latest case, inspections turned up 0.05 parts per million (ppm) of the pesticide chlormequat in a shipment of 160 kilograms, leading to a decision to continue checks on each batch of the frozen lion’s mane mushrooms at least until the end of May.

Meanwhile, the FDA has conducted the same rigorous level of checks on Japanese strawberries since November, finding pesticides in five batches totaling 964.66 kg. Imports of the fruit are usually concentrated until the end of March, but because of the latest find, the FDA will continue its inspections until May.
