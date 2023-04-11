Imported eggs will supplement demand in 2024: Taiwan's Agriculture Minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) led a meeting on Tuesday (April 11) to investigate the recent egg shortage.

Chen said imported eggs from Thailand, which are cheaper, will supplement the supply shortage if local production does not increase, per PTS. The COA has approved egg imports from 10 countries, including the U.S. and Australia.

Chen admitted that domestic egg production may not meet demand this year and in 2024. The COA plans to subsidize the upgrade and reconstruction of poultry barns, but these facilities are subject to local government approval and must be 300-500 meters away from residences and schools.

Environmental regulations also apply, as new facilities must be airtight with a water curtain and outsourced chicken manure disposal. Too many restrictions prohibit farmers from rebuilding such facilities, some experts say.

Changhua County Chicken Production Association Chairman Hsieh Wen-long (謝文龍) said farmers were reluctant to renovate facilities due to chicken manure disposal expenses. "This means you have to outsource this work every day and the cost of processing can be very high,” said Hsieh.

In addition, those at the conference said climate change and drastic temperature changes have affected egg production, leading to an insufficient number of chickens.