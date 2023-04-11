Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Imported eggs will supplement demand in 2024: Taiwan's Agriculture Minister

Industry struggles to meet local demand, process chicken manure

  332
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/11 15:23
Poultry farmers reluctant to upgrade facilities leading to continued egg shortage. (COA photo)

Poultry farmers reluctant to upgrade facilities leading to continued egg shortage. (COA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) led a meeting on Tuesday (April 11) to investigate the recent egg shortage.

Chen said imported eggs from Thailand, which are cheaper, will supplement the supply shortage if local production does not increase, per PTS. The COA has approved egg imports from 10 countries, including the U.S. and Australia.

Chen admitted that domestic egg production may not meet demand this year and in 2024. The COA plans to subsidize the upgrade and reconstruction of poultry barns, but these facilities are subject to local government approval and must be 300-500 meters away from residences and schools.

Environmental regulations also apply, as new facilities must be airtight with a water curtain and outsourced chicken manure disposal. Too many restrictions prohibit farmers from rebuilding such facilities, some experts say.

Changhua County Chicken Production Association Chairman Hsieh Wen-long (謝文龍) said farmers were reluctant to renovate facilities due to chicken manure disposal expenses. "This means you have to outsource this work every day and the cost of processing can be very high,” said Hsieh.

In addition, those at the conference said climate change and drastic temperature changes have affected egg production, leading to an insufficient number of chickens.

egg shortage
Council of Agriculture
Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung
Poultry Association of Taiwan
imported eggs

RELATED ARTICLES

Tight supply in Taiwan sees British pork come to market's rescue
Tight supply in Taiwan sees British pork come to market's rescue
2023/03/30 17:45
Taiwan’s 7-ELEVEN and FamilyMart start selling eggs on Thursday
Taiwan’s 7-ELEVEN and FamilyMart start selling eggs on Thursday
2023/03/29 20:46
Imported eggs hit shelves in Taiwan supermarkets
Imported eggs hit shelves in Taiwan supermarkets
2023/03/29 12:05
Thailand starts egg exports to Taiwan
Thailand starts egg exports to Taiwan
2023/03/23 16:13
Taiwan to import 60 million eggs in April, May
Taiwan to import 60 million eggs in April, May
2023/03/22 16:41