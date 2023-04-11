Australia-Taiwan Business Council visits Taiwan in late March

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The first post-pandemic visit to Taiwan by senior representatives of the Australia-Taiwan Business Council (ATBC) took place in late March.

In the absence of diplomatic relations between Australia and Taiwan, ATBC aims to strengthen and deepen links between the two countries.

Established in 1983, ATBC has worked in the interests of its members and in effective partnership with Austrade, DFAT, and other federal and state government agencies, fostering business between Australia and Taiwan for almost 40 years.

Chairman John Toigo and CEO Ching-Mei Maddock attended high-level meetings with representatives from Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Austrade, ANZCham, Trade and Investment Queensland. They also hosted a dinner as part of the Australia-Taiwan Emerging Business Leaders Program in Taiwan.

In addition, Toigo and Maddock met with MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) to discuss the possibility of a comprehensive free trade or economic cooperation agreement between Australia and Taiwan, especially following the end of free trade agreements by other partners of Australia, including New Zealand and Singapore.

ATBC believes this agreement would further increase trade and signal to Taiwanese businesses that Australia is a favorable partner for investment and partnerships, especially in the green energy and global supply chain of high-tech innovation and manufacturing.

ATBC aims to help its members achieve their business goals in Taiwan and is encouraging governments to adopt policies and programs that support bilateral trade and investment.

The CEO of ATBC expressed delight that this year’s annual 36th Joint Conference of ATBC and ROC-Australia Business Council (ROCABC/CIECA) will be held in Taipei in August. Dates will be confirmed soon.