Police suspect Taipei shooting 'premeditated,' task force investigating

Shooter allegedly used fake license plate, disguised as delivery person

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/11 14:09
(Pexels, Kat Wilcox photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More details have been revealed about the shooting in Taipei’s Neihu District that occurred on Monday evening (April 10).

Liberty Times reported the police now suspect that the shooting was premeditated rather than a result of an altercation, as they previously assumed. After reviewing surveillance camera footage, the police discovered that the shooter may have used a fake license plate and dressed up as a delivery person.

The shooting was described as directed at the male victim, a television show producer surnamed Wang (王), and done “professionally.”

Wang suffered four gunshots in the leg, per an earlier report. The police found 15 bullet casings at the scene.

Wang’s family was cited as saying that the “delivery person” had asked Wang for directions. When Wang replied that he was unsure, the delivery person drove away, but within five minutes he returned to shoot Wang.

According to Liberty Times, Wang has no affiliation with gangs. The police are still confirming details about the incident and have established a task force to track down the shooter.
shooting
Taipei

