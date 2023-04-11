DHL Supply Chain and Nespresso in Australian partnership

• Extension of global logistics and e-commerce fulfilment partnership dating back to 2014

• Contract to include Australian market for the first time

• Automation and scalability key drivers for Nespresso selecting DHL





SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 11 April 2023 - DHL Supply Chain, the world's leading contract logistics provider, is extending its strategic partnership with Nestlé Nespresso S.A, the company announced today. DHL will now provide logistics and fulfilment services in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia. This builds on the existing partnerships in Italy, Brazil, Malaysia, Taiwan, UK and Ireland, with some dating back to 2014."We're so pleased to be extending our relationship to cover Australia for the first time," said Steve Thompsett, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Australia & New Zealand. "This marks the beginning of a great partnership here in Australia and expands on the tremendous global partnership. The two facilities here will be a mix of manual and automation operations, featuring a pick-to-light system."Projected to handle over 1 million orders in year one, the Australian operation will be based in omnichannel facilities in Brisbane and Sydney.In all markets, DHL Supply Chain manage key aspects of the supply chain, including storage, warehousing, and picking and packing of individual orders."We're thrilled to partner with DHL Supply Chain with the opening of our new Sydney site to enable faster and more efficient order preparation, improving the delivery experience for our customers," said Jean-Marc Dragoli, Managing Director, Nespresso Oceania. "Our new Brisbane site is also another important step for Nespresso in reducing our emissions locally as it minimizes the need for airfreight from Sydney and Melbourne to Brisbane."The flexibility and capacity to scale up the operation is a key driver for Nespresso's decision to partner with DHL Supply Chain in Australia. To meet the brand's growth in a key market, the Brisbane warehouse was strategically chosen to bring speed-to-market efficiencies and contribute to the brand's sustainability goals. The new Queensland location reduces the carbon footprint by shipping directly from the Brisbane port to the distribution centre nearby.Hashtag: #DHL #DHLSupplyChain #Nespresso

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.







