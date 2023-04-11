Flexible Garden Hoses Market Growth Projections and Opportunities for 2023-2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market to reach USD 1.4 million by 2027.Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market is valued approximately at USD 1.04 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flexible-garden-hoses-market/QI037

Flexible garden hoses are pipe like object used to flow water from faucet to different parts of garden, and it can be used for other purposes also, like washing vehicles, garden furniture and others. Growing trend of growing fruits and vegetables in home gardens is benefitting the market. The factors which are fueling the demand for product are growing demand of garden supplies, campaigns organized by international organizations to encourage people for gardening and equipment and rising awareness regarding benefits of gardening in homes are fueling the demand for flexible garden hoses. For instance, according to Statista, global sales for gardening equipment and supplies has increased from USD 99 billion in 2019 to USD 104 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 127 billion by 2024. Furthermore, introduction of kink free garden hoses by using advance technology and new product launched by market players are expected to fuel the demand in the future. For instance, in July 2019, Garden Glory launched unique garden hoses and expanded its flexible garden hoses products portfolio to enhance the variety for its customers. However, low quality hoses leading to early leakages may hamper the growth during forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the regions considered for the regional analysis of flexible garden hoses market. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to access to private gardens to majority of household which increased the demand for garden supplies. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing number of families engaged in garden activities in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Craftsman

Legacy Manufacturing Co.

Water Right Inc.

Melnor

Gilmour

Teknor Apex Company

Briggs & Stratton

Terraflex

Swan Products, LLC

Flexon Industries

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flexible-garden-hoses-market/QI037

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Conventional Hoses

Soaker Hoses

Sprinkler Hoses

Expandable Hoses

Others

By Performance:

Light Duty Hoses

Medium Duty Hoses

Heavy & Super Heavy-Duty Hoses

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flexible-garden-hoses-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/