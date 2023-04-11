Gas Turbine Services Market Latest Industry Trends and Future Forecasts for 2023-2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Gas Turbine Services Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Gas Turbine Services Market to reach USD 54.93 billion by 2027.Global Gas Turbine Services Market is valued approximately at USD 28.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The gas turbine services market are comprised of using data management techniques, such as asset management and predictive analytics to assess the technological capability of turbines. Gas turbines requires periodic inspection, repair and replacement of parts to ensure optimum efficiency and reliability. Growing trend of multiyear service contracts signed by gas turbine users is pushing the market towards growth. Rising number of gas turbine installation growing the need for inspecting, maintaining and repairing services, growth in upgradation of aging fleet of gas turbine and rising production of shale gas are fueling the growth in the market.

For instance, United States’ shale gas production is expected to be 80 billion cubic feet per day by 2040, as compared to 37 billion cubic feet per day in 2015. Also, in November 2019, Opra Turbines signed an order with Spirit Energy to deliver one OP16-3B gas turbine generator to replace existing Dresser Rand KG2-3C gas turbine. Furthermore, shift toward decentralized power distribution and digitization of gas turbines are expected to fuel the demand in market in coming years. However, more reliance on coal-based power generation in emerging economies such as India and China and limited natural gas reserves may hinder the growth during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, Asia Pacific is dominating the global market due to advancement in technology and growing urbanization in the region. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at the fastest pace during forecast period because of presence of large number of existing and aging gas turbine fleet in United States and Canada.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Electric (GE).

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

Solar Turbines Incorporated

MAN Energy Solutions

Rolls-Royce plc

Centrax Gas Turbines

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Turbine Type:

Heavy Duty

Industrial

Aeroderivative

By Turbine Capacity:

<100 MW

100 to 200 MW

>200 MW

By Type:

Maintenance & Repair

Overhaul

Spare Parts Supply

By Provider:

OEM

Non-OEM

By End-use:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

